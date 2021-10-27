Bourama Sidibe expected to miss about 1 month due to knee injury

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse center Bourama Sidibe will miss roughly a month due to a knee injury, a Syracuse Athletics spokesperson confirmed. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman first reported the news.

Sidibe didn’t participate in the Orange-White scrimmage on Oct. 22, and he did not dress for Syracuse’s first preseason exhibition against Pace on Wednesday night. Head coach Jim Boeheim said at SU’s media day on Oct. 22 that Sidibe had four or five “really good practices” and looked “as good as he ever did” before the center tweaked his knee.

“He’s not up to speed because he’s had to miss so much (time), but if he can practice for two or three weeks straight, he’ll be fine. He’ll be fine,” Boeheim said of Sidibe’s health on Friday.

When asked whether Sidibe could stay healthy this season, something the 6-foot-10 center has struggled with throughout his career at SU, Boeheim cited Sidibe’s junior year where he averaged 35 minutes per game. “Last year he got hurt, simple as that, so this is a new year and we’ll see how he progresses,” Boeheim said.

Sidibe missed all but 15 minutes last season — four in the season-opener and 11 against Clemson in early February. If he’s unable to heal, the Orange have Jesse Edwards, Frank Anselem and John Bol Ajak to turn to at center.

Boeheim said that Edwards and Anselem made significant strides during the offseason. The two centers are “light-years ahead of where they were last season,” and Boeheim has already indicated that Edwards will start the season at center. Both have become stronger, more aggressive and gained experience, he said.

Edwards, at 6-foot-11, provides the Orange with a boost in size and strength after the 6-foot-10 Marek Dolezaj filled in at center for much of last season.

