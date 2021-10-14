Syracuse overwhelmed by No. 3 Colgate’s offensive pressure in 7-1 loss

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Trailing 3-0, Madison Primeau put Syracuse on the scoreboard with 13:28 left in the second period. An initial shot from distance by Jessica DiGirolamo sent the puck towards goal, allowing Primeau to get the rebound and sling it into the back of the net. Colgate goaltender Hannah Murphy made the initial save off DiGirolamo’s shot, but she couldn’t react in time to prevent Primeau from firing home SU’s first goal.

For a moment, it seemed like SU was able to claw its way back into the contest. But after Primeau’s goal, the Raiders put even more pressure on the Orange and continued to control the pace of the game. Sammy Smigliani and Danielle Serdachny tacked on three more goals in the second period for the Raiders, and SU found itself down 6-1 heading into the locker room before the third period. The Orange never found the back of the net again.

Overwhelmed by the Raiders’ offensive pressure, Syracuse (1-3-2) lost to No. 3 Colgate (7-0-0) 7-1. Despite an impressive goal from Primeau in the second period, the Orange couldn’t overcome the undefeated Raiders, failing to convert on any power plays throughout the game. Three of Colgate’s scores came off rebounded shots, as SU defenders were slower than Colgate forwards when reacting to loose pucks.

Colgate opened the scoring within the first forty seconds of the game after Dara Greig capitalized off a rebounded shot. None of Syracuse’s defenders could get to the loose puck in time and goalie Arielle DeSmet could only watch as Greig put home the first goal of the matchup. Throughout the rest of the first, Colgate relentlessly attacked the SU defensive unit and was first to loose pucks the majority of the time.

With less than forty seconds left in the first period, the Raiders tacked on their second goal during an SU power play. Katie Chan and Smigliani took the puck coast to coast before finding themselves in a two-on-one look in front of DeSmet. Chan squared the puck across the face of the goal, allowing Smigliani to shoot the puck past the College Hockey America Goaltender of the Week into the left side of the net.

By the end of the first period, Syracuse was outshot by Colgate 11-4. The Raiders also won twice as many faceoffs, recording 14.

Colgate translated its offensive pressure into the second period, limiting SU’s long-range shots. The Raiders extended to a three-goal lead when Greig passed up the opportunity to shoot and passed the puck to Darcie Lappan, who waited for DeSmet to commit and moved past Syracuse’s veteran goaltender to slap the puck into an empty net. Greig and Lappan connected on multiple occasions throughout the second period to create offensive chances for Colgate.

After Primeau’s effort to put SU on the board in the second period, Colgate instantly increased its pressure when Syracuse defenders were handling the puck. This resulted in three more goals for the Raiders before the start of the third period. Smigliani restored Colgate’s three-goal lead with another rebounded goal off DeSmet. Smigliani reacted before to the deflected shot from distance and launched the puck into the top right corner of the goal. Serdachny tallied two goals on her own later on to further cushion Colgate’s lead in Hamilton.

Colgate entered the third period with a one-player advantage after Syracuse’s Tatum White was called for a penalty with 13 seconds left in the second. Colgate’s pressure carried over into the third, as the Raiders ultimately tallied the seventh goal to cement a victory over the Orange.