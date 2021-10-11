Arielle DeSmet named CHA Goaltender of the Week after making 71 saves in 2 games

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Goaltender Arielle DeSmet blocked two shots from Clarkson’s aggressive offense in the span of 10 seconds. Caitrin Loergan rebounded the latter shot that DeSmet stopped and again shot it on frame, but DeSmet caught the puck with her glove to force a faceoff on Thursday’s home opener against Clarkson.

That sequence highlighted a successful week for DeSmet, who was named Conference Hockey America’s Goaltender of the Week. She finished with 71 saves, including a season-high 37 in a loss to Clarkson.

Syracuse (0-2-2) has yet to win a game this season but has relied on DeSmet, who transferred into the program from Robert Morris last year, to protect the cage. DeSmet has seen the majority of the minutes for the Orange at goaltender this season, replacing Allison Small, who appeared in 42 games for Syracuse over the past two seasons.

DeSmet has totaled 122 saves and allowed 2.0 goals per game on the season. The Orange have a three game slate this week, with a home game against Union on Tuesday, and a home-and-away series against Colgate.