Syracuse games to watch on Family Weekend

This weekend will be Syracuse University’s first Family Weekend since 2019, after last year’s events were virtual. The event will span from Thursday, Oct. 7 to Saturday the Oct. 9, fully in-person, with several sporting events taking place.

Here are the games to catch this Family Weekend:

Thursday, Oct. 7: Ice Hockey vs Clarkson

Syracuse Athletics is celebrating 50 years of women’s athletics beginning in the fall season and into the spring 2022 season. This Family Weekend is also the celebration’s “Kickoff Weekend” and the Ice Hockey team hosting Clarkson as the celebration’s opening event. The Orange are coming off a loss and a tie in a two-game series at St. Lawrence last weekend. Abby Moloughney and Lauren Bellefontaine each recorded three points against the Saints.

Thursday’s game begins at 6 p.m. at Tennity Ice Pavilion and admission is free.

Friday, Oct. 8 Field Hockey vs Wake Forest

It’s student night at J.S. Coyne Stadium during Syracuse’s game against Wake Forest. The Orange are 8-2 — unbeaten in their last six games — and they are seventh in the National Field Hockey Coaches Association poll. Syracuse has also not allowed a goal since its 3-1 win over Boston College on Sep. 17, with a freshmen goalie tandem of Brooke Borzymowski and Louise Pert leading the Orange defensively throughout that stretch.

Friday’s game will follow the ice hockey game as the second event in the 50 Years of Women’s Athletics celebration’s kickoff weekend. And just like at Tennity, admission is free.

Friday, Oct. 8: Men’s Soccer vs NC State

Syracuse men’s soccer is coming off a convincing 3-0 nonconference win against Colgate and is now approaching its final four Atlantic Coast Conference games. The stretch opens with a 7 p.m. home game on Friday night. Despite starting conference play 1-3, the Orange now have a fully healthy roster with leading scorer Deandre Kerr back in the lineup. Kerr has scored seven goals in his last five starts.

Admission is free at SU Soccer Stadium — located adjacent to Manley Field House — where fans have the option to watch the game on a patch of grass behind the far-sided net.

Saturday, Oct. 9: Football vs Wake Forest

In arguably the main tradition of any family weekend, Syracuse has a home football game this year against Wake Forest at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Orange are carrying a 3-2 record into a meeting with the highest-ranked team in the ACC, as the Demon Deacons are undefeated through their first five games.

Syracuse running back Sean Tucker is third in the country in all-purpose yards with 813 and could be a large part of an upset victory on Saturday. A win for the Orange win would give them their best six-game start since 2018, when they finished 10-3. A loud Carrier Dome crowd and a close game against a ranked opponent could create the perfect environment to watch SU’s biggest challenge of the season. Admission for the game requires a ticket, and prices starting at $25.