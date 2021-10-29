Syracuse field hockey finds success reminiscent of 2015 championship run

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Arguably one of the most successful teams on Syracuse University’s campus this season, Syracuse field hockey has the best chance at making the NCAA Final Four since 2015, the year it won the tournament.

The Orange beat their first four ACC opponents by a combined score of 17-4 and have lost three games, including the upset loss to Virginia on Oct. 22. Prior to the loss, Syracuse was riding a nine-game winning streak, its longest since it won the championship in 2015. On this episode of the Daily Orange Sportscast, field hockey beat writer Bryan Brush recaps the season and explains how the team has found success reminiscent of its 2015 run to the championship.

Our host is Arabdho Majumder, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Adam Wolff is our music producer, Nick Luttrell is our podcast producer, Abby Weiss is our digital editor and RJ Frahm and Matt Wrigley are our associate producers.

