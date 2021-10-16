No. 7 Syracuse defeats No. 23 Duke 7-2, extends 9-game winning streak

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Quirine Comans opened Syracuse’s scoring with her seventh goal of the 2021 season just over one minute into the game against Duke. She shot from the right side of the shooting circle, aiming her score at the left corner of the goal. Comans tallied two assists later in the game, setting up a goal for Clara Morrison and Carolin Hoffmann. Comans, in her first season with SU, now leads the Orange with 22 points.

No. 7 Syracuse (11-2, 4-0 Atlantic Coast) defeated No. 23 Duke (5-9, 0-5 ACC) 7-2 on Saturday to remain undefeated in conference play. A goal and two assists from Comans, along with goals from six other Syracuse players, propelled the Orange to their ninth straight win. Syracuse has now beaten Duke in its last five matchups with the Blue Devils.

SU capitalized on scoring opportunities in the first half, scoring four goals off 10 shots and one penalty corner after two frames. Syracuse took full control of the contest after Comans’ opening goal, ending the first half having only conceded four shots and allowing one penalty corner from the Blue Devils.

After receiving a pass from Comans on the byline, Morrison tapped in her third goal of the 2021 season to push the Orange to a two-goal lead heading into the second quarter. Charlotte de Vries and Willemijn Boogert both notched goals of their own before halftime to give SU a 4-0 lead. De Vries scored after redirecting a pass from outside the shooting circle by Laura Graziosi, before assisting Boogert’s four minutes later on a penalty corner play.

In the third and fourth quarters, the Blue Devils got on the board, trading goals with the Orange. Eefke van den Nieuwenhof opened the second half with a direct shot from a penalty corner before Logan Clouser put the Blue Devils on the board with a tap-in goal to finish off a Duke offensive possession late in the third.

Then, Hoffmann joined in on the scoring for SU in the fourth after connecting with a cross from Comans. Duke cut SU’s lead back down to four goals just two minutes later as Eva Nunnink found the back of the net from a direct penalty corner shot.

The Orange led 6-2 until Hailey Bitters bagged her fourth goal of the season on a rebounded tap-in goal with five seconds remaining in regulation, cementing the victory for Syracuse.