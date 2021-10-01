Syracuse’s defense struggles in season-opening loss to St. Lawrence

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

As Skylar Podvey crossed the blue line into Syracuse’s zone, she looked up to Gabi Jones, who was in front of Syracuse’s Allison Small in the net. Small had her eyes on Podvey as she creeped out of the crease. Podvey deeked right, sending the puck toward Jones and Small to the ground. Jones didn’t need much when she tapped the puck into the goal, sliding it past Small.

As the goal horn sounded, the referees met on center ice, deciding to review the call on the ice. More than four minutes passed until the lead referee waved his hands, signaling a no-goal.

The disallowed goal bought Syracuse (0-1) time to regroup against St. Lawrence (2-0) in its first regular-season game of the 2021-22 season. The Orange returned 2021 College Hockey America Defenseman of the Year Jessica DiGirolamo and Small for a fifth season alongside senior forwards Lauren Bellefontaine and Abby Moloughney. But experience wasn’t enough to provide Syracuse the momentum it needed to gain an edge against the Saints in the opening series, as the Orange fell 4-1.

Less than two minutes after St. Lawrence’s goal attempt, Rachel Bjorgan stickhandled across the blue line and passed the puck to Suyeon Eom. Nara Elia hovered in front of the net as she received the pass from Eom. Elia faked left and shot right past Small — notching the Saints’ first goal of the game.

The Orange were held scoreless until the 17:50 mark in the second period when Moloughney flew through center ice, beating her defender with a spin move to open a shooting lane. Moloughney raised her stick and sent a shot past St. Lawrence goaltender Lucy Morgan. In 24 total shots over one hour, the Orange only capitalized once.

Returning to St. Lawrence was a homecoming for 14-year Syracuse head coach Paul Flanagan. Flanagan grew up in Canton, NY and graduated from St. Lawrence. Following graduation, Flanagan became the head coach for the Saints’ women’s hockey team, leading the team to five NCAA Frozen Four Championships in nine years. His four-year run of Frozen Four appearances from 2003-07 is tied for the best in college hockey.

Flanagan left St. Lawrence to lead Syracuse’s program in its inaugural season. Since returning to Canton, Flanagan took the Orange to the NCAA Tournament and most recently coached the program to the CHA Tournament Championship game.

Despite several power play opportunities, the Orange were unable to capitalize. And Small struggled in net — surrendering two goals in 19:29 minutes. Arielle DeSmet replaced Small in net for the remaining 40 minutes of the game.

With just over ten minutes remaining in regulation, Rachel Teslak nudged the puck off the boards while battling a Syracuse defender. She pivoted and sent the puck toward goal, catching DeSmet off guard. The puck rolled past DeSmet, cementing St. Lawrence’s 4-1 win over Syracuse.