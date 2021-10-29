Syracuse men’s cross country takes 2nd at ACC Championships

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse men’s cross country finished second out of 15 schools at the Atlantic Coast Conference Championships on Friday with 84 total points, 52 behind first-place Notre Dame.

Redshirt senior Joe Dragon led the way for the SU men, crossing at 8th overall at 23:53. Of the next six scorers for the Orange, three were seniors or older. At the Nuttycombe Invitational at Wisconsin two weeks ago, four of the seven scorers were seniors or older.

Fellow redshirt senior Aidan Tooker (23:56.7) followed Dragon closely in 12th place, followed by redshirt senior JP Trojan (23:58.1) at 14th, sophomore Matthew Scrape (24:16.6) at 22nd and senior Brody Smith (24:22.3) at 30th.

The Syracuse women’s team ranked No. 16 in the nation coming in and placed fourth in its 6K race, led by senior Amanda Vestri (20:12.7), who crossed third overall.

Next for SU came senior Annie Boos (20:50.8) in 21st place. Sophomore Savannah Roark (20:52.0) finished just under two seconds later at 23rd, with junior Holly Bent (21:00.9) and junior Abigail Spiers (21:06.3) rounding out the Orange’s scoring in 29th and 33rd place, respectively.

The Syracuse women finished with 105 total points.

Both the men’s and women’s teams will race next at the NCAA Northeast Regional hosted by the University of Massachusetts on Friday, Nov. 12 with a chance to clinch the team’s 13th straight NCAA Championship berth.