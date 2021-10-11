4 SU alumni earn top-20 finishes in Boston, Chicago Marathon

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse alumni had an impressive week on the marathon scene, securing four top-20 finishes across two state marathons.

Former Syracuse cross country star Colin Bennie was the fastest out of the bunch to finish, crossing the line at the Boston Marathon with a time of 2:11.26. He was the first American to end the race. In SU’s 2015 NCAA Championship win, Bennie placed second out of Syracuse’s runners, and eighth overall in the competition. This is his third top-10 marathon finish in over a yearm, after crossing ninth at the 2020 Olympic trials and third at the 2020 Marathon Project.

Bennie wasn’t the only Syracuse alum to shine in Boston, as 2017 ACC Champion Paige Stoner finished 18th with a time of 2:35.55. Bennie and Stoner both still train under former Syracuse head coach Chris Fox, at the Reebok Boston Track Club.

Syracuse alumni also claimed two top-8 spots in the Chicago Marathon yesterday, crossing just eleven minutes apart from each other. Maegan Krifchin and Sarah Pagano finished sixth and eighth, respectively, with times of 2:22.31 and 2:33.11.

Advertisement



Krifchin has been competing for the better part of a decade, including a win at the Philadelphia half-marathon in 2015. Pagano placed seventh overall at the 2014 NCAA Championships while at Syracuse, and she now races professionally for Adidas. Pagano finished 10th at the 2019 USATF Cross Country Championships.