SUNY-ESF graduate students protest student fees, low salaries

SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry graduate student workers gathered in Bray Hall Thursday afternoon to protest the base stipend for graduate workers and student fees.

Students presented a petition with more than 170 signatures from graduate students and faculty at SUNY-ESF and other SUNY colleges and universities to the president and vice president’s office.

In testimonials collected over the course of two years, which graduate student workers sent to the Graduate Students Employees Union, students wrote that they had to live off of food stamps to afford groceries. One student said they had to sell their car.

Organizers read the testimonials aloud in the ESF administration building.

Alex Cook, a master’s student in environmental forest biology, wrote in a testimonial that it is unfair that graduate students make money from ESF only to pay it back to the college through student fees.

The student fee is paid to the university by all students attending ESF, including those that are on salary for teaching positions in classes and labs. The fee includes a technology fee and others like a more ambiguous “excellence fee,” which a graduate student mentioned during the demonstration today to the Office of the President.

“The impacts of these low salaries are felt even harder by students when they are forced to essentially return the wages they received back to the university,” Cook said in his testimonial. “The fact that we must give up … our salary back to the university is unacceptable.”

Justin Belisty is a Ph.D. candidate who studies environmental resources engineering. He said he had dipped into his savings to relocate from New Jersey to Syracuse. When he accepted his position at ESF, Belisty said he was promised a tuition waiver.

After he got started at ESF though, he found himself having to pay to take classes.

“The lack of transparency regarding these fees, particularly when discussing financial details with prospective advisors, is something many of my peers and I have experienced,” Belisty said. “I left my friends and family, my well-paying job, to follow my dreams of earning my Ph.D. and one day becoming a professor.”

International students at ESF such as Shumaila Javed Bhatti, an environmental science Ph.D. candidate, have felt the burden as well.

“It is already extremely tough to find work on campus and also paid internships or summer work off campus. And this really puts an undue burden on me,” Bhatti said. “If I am stressed out about my inability to make payment for my basic needs and the fees, I cannot concentrate on the research work and my Ph.D., which should be my top priority.”

At the protest, graduate students submitted anonymous testimonials from a Google Form and were then read aloud by a graduate student.

“Basically, it is a pay-to-work scheme, like you have to pay to work for the ‘privilege’ to work with your employer, which is ridiculous,” said Shelby Zangari, an environmental chemistry Ph.D. student and protest organizer.

Zangari said that the school’s administration has failed to listen to graduate students.

“We have been trying to talk to the president, the CFO and the SUNY Board of Trustees for over a year now to say, ‘We shouldn’t have to pay these fees.’ And they have been shutting us down over and over again,” Zangari said.

During the protest, CFO Joseph Rufo remained in his office with the door closed. An administrative staff member stayed at the door to ESF President Joanie Mahoney’s office to hear both the petition and testimonials from organizers.

Organizers like Graham Perner, a graduate student studying environmental policy, have felt frustrated due to the inaction of ESF’s administration.

“We have letters from SUNY Chancellor Jim Malatras stating that graduate students should not have to pay fees. We are just trying to make sure that ESF is living up to what even the chancellor believes,” Perner said.

A spokesperson for the SUNY-ESF told The Daily Orange in an email that in 2020, graduate students had received an average 15% pay raise.

“The student fee is to cover graduate students’ use of services available on ESF and Syracuse University campuses, just as our other graduate students pay,” the spokesperson said.