SUNY-ESF sees number of applications increase by 13%

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

As other state schools in the SUNY system reported a decline in applications, SUNY-ESF welcomed new freshmen out of a greater pool of candidates onto its campus.

Applications increased by 13% for 2021-22, Katherine McCarthy, SUNY-ESF’s associate provost for enrollment management, told The Daily Orange in an interview seven months ago.

Maya Goosmann | Digital Design Director

Advertisement



Jay Heppler, a transfer student at SUNY-ESF who previously studied at the University at Buffalo, said that she chose the school due to its small student population.

“I ended up hating the ‘large school’ experience. I felt like I was having a very hard time finding people I got along with,” Heppler said.

Students like Caris Lashley, a freshman at SUNY-ESF, can pinpoint why they chose the small school located in the periphery of Syracuse University. Lashley said he believed SUNY-ESF can help him pursue what he wants to achieve in life.

“I chose ESF to become closer with the environment I live in,” he said. “I want to understand Earth and what I can do to help it.”

Heppler also mentioned what made her enjoy SUNY-ESF the most: the people. The students, she said, are very passionate about whatever their “thing” is.

Faculty members at SUNY-ESF have also noticed the enthusiasm of incoming students. Mark Teece, an associate professor and undergraduate curriculum coordinator, said the college has reputable programs that are attractive to many applicants.

“From my conversations with students, students choose ESF for a reason — they are interested in going to a school that focuses on environmental issues,” Teece said in an email. “Many students have talked about how they have seen changes in our world from changing weather, storms, forest fires, and they realize that we need to do something.”

Although many students find their place at SUNY-ESF, for many, the transition to college has not been perfect. Heppler said she feels as though she is “thrown back and forth between ESF and SU offices,” when looking for help and resources.

The D.O. attempted to receive data relating to the Class of 2025, but the admissions office at SUNY-ESF said that information is still being processed.

McCarthy and the admissions office at SUNY-ESF are pleased with the school’s current situation. McCarthy is “encouraged with where we are and where we are headed.”