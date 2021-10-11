SU, SUNY-ESF students’ frequent littering shows lack of respect for environment

SUNY-ESF is Upstate New York’s epicenter for all things environmental. And, with Syracuse University only meters away, the two universities embody a science powerhouse that advocates to preserve the environment and combat climate change, right?

That’s what I thought at first, even when asking around, the first word that comes to mind when thinking about ESF and SU college students is, “environment,” “advocacy,” “change.” Maybe you’re picturing a SUNY-ESF or SU student with a meticulously organized recycling bin, used clothes from a thrift store and a bike that they commute everywhere with.

However, this is not the case. SUNY-ESF wants to be seen as “green,” and they went far enough as to pay the Princeton Review to be marked as “featured” on their Top 50 Green Colleges list.

I live amongst both SU and SUNY-ESF students, and unfortunately, placing used items in the trash is not a common practice. On a Saturday night they might explain their passion for the environment and then — in the next sentence — throw their cup, can or bottle onto the ground, leaving the streets and roads riddled with litter on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Students from both campuses have a sense of entitlement about the community they live in. The “not my problem” attitude needs to change.

In addition to the party-related trash, on days when the garbage truck arrives for pick-up, piles upon piles of garbage bags can be seen in front of houses. The use of recycling bins is minimal and trash production is high.

Students need to remind themselves that many items can be reused and that while the first step is properly disposing of trash, the second step is separating it to be recycled. In fact, about 75% of garbage is recyclable, but unfortunately a lot of it ends up in a landfill.

Students know that there is a problem, and most people on campus will voice a strong opinion about the impending doom of climate change. The world is changing fast, and we need to too. Now is not the time to give up.

Joseph Settineri

SUNY Upstate Medical University ‘24