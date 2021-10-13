Students are not to blame for the amount of litter at SU, it’s a policy issue

In a Letter to the Editor published by The Daily Orange this week, the letter rightly addressed the issue of litter on and off campus. The writer, however, places the blame solely on students, when in truth the problem is not on the shoulders of Syracuse University and SUNY-ESF students alone. The problem is also on a policy level.

Trash and recycling are widespread and complex issues. Large amounts of plastic cannot be recycled and even glass is recycled less often than many people think. Recycling can be made more effective with an improved “Bottle Bill,” a term used to reference the New York State Returnable Container Act. Improving this would further incentivize recycling in New York State.

Recycling is a piece of the puzzle, but it isn’t magic. A shift needs to be made from the single-use plastic lifestyle driven by corporations, and an update to the Bottle Bill could incentivize the use of reusable containers and reduce litter at the same time. States with bottle deposit laws have higher recycling rates and lower amounts of litter.

It is also important to recognize that not all students are littering. In fact, many students are actively working to reduce litter in the community. Students involved with the New York Public Interest Research Group chapter at SU and SUNY-ESF routinely work with clubs and groups across campus, such as OrangeSeeds, to conduct community cleanups. The next cleanup is Saturday morning, and any student who is interested in helping with future cleanups can reach out to [email protected].

Advertisement



Improvements to policy and infrastructure like an improved Bottle Bill and more community trash and recycling bins on the street can help with litter reduction. These improvements will be achieved when students unite. By coming together and taking action, both in our community and across the state, students can combat the litter problem that so many campuses face.

Lilly Kramer, SUNY-ESF ‘22

[email protected]