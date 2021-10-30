After scoreless 1st half, Syracuse’s offense comes to life in 21-6 win over BC

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Just when it seemed like Sean Tucker had been swallowed in the backfield for a loss, Garrett Shrader emerged. The SU quarterback struggled in the first half completing just four of his first 13 passes, but he elected to pull the ball away from Tucker on a read-option and take off himself.

Tucker was blown up, but Shrader escaped and shifted through the Boston College defense. Just like Tucker had done on the previous drive, Shrader broke into the secondary and scored a near-50-yard rushing touchdown that gave SU a 14-6 lead.

“He’s got a lot of grit, and I like that,” former SU quarterback Eric Dungey said moments after Shrader’s touchdown. “He runs the ball hard and you can tell he’s out there to win.”

Now, a year after going 1-10, Syracuse (5-4, 2-3 Atlantic Coast) is one game away from bowl eligibility.

A last-second, 45-yard touchdown pass to Damien Alford last week at Virginia Tech started the push, lifting the Orange back to .500. A 51-yard Tucker run followed by Shrader’s scoring run and a Courtney Jackson punt-return for a touchdown continued that push on Saturday afternoon against BC. Despite an ugly first half for SU that featured as many false start penalties (four) as passes completed by Shrader, SU’s defense didn’t wear out, and its offense eventually came to life in its 21-6 win. Tucker finished with a career-high 207 rushing yards, his eighth-consecutive 100-yard game. He’s now third on SU’s all-time list for the single-season rushing record, passing Floyd Little and others with Saturday’s outing.

The Orange now have three chances — against three tough opponents in a previously AP Top-25 ranked NC State, No. 17 Pittsburgh and Louisville, who recently blew out SU — to secure one win and become bowl eligible.

Syracuse had its first scoreless half of the year against Rutgers in Week 2. Since that September game, the offense has settled into a rhythm. It put up 30 points at FSU, 37 against Wake Forest and 41 against Virginia Tech.

Then on Saturday, in an essential, must-win game against a Boston College team that’s lost its last three games, Syracuse stooped perhaps even lower in the first half. Another scoreless first 30 minutes featured more punting yards (174) than yards of offense (118 in 33 plays). It featured four of six drives ending in three-and-outs. SU’s defense held the Eagles to three points by half and kept them out of the endzone entirely. And eventually, back-to-back rushing touchdowns and a special teams one immediately afterward bailed out the Orange.

“The Orange are moving in the right direction,” Dungey said between the third and fourth quarter. “They’re trying to find their identity right now, and Shrader’s a great leader. I’m excited for the future he has here.”

It started when Shrader kept the ball for a three-yard rush up the middle. He scrambled to the left on the next play, juking out a man for a gain of 14. Then as the pocket collapsed and no one was open, he cut upfield once more for 11. That got SU’s offense going.

Tucker showed patience, waiting for a hole to develop before bursting up the middle, untouched by the Eagles’ defense. His score gave SU a 7-6 lead.

Shrader scored his touchdown run on the next series, and SU’s defense was lucky to force a three-and-out when Dennis Grosel overthrew a wide-open deep shot to Zay Flowers on third down.

Jackson filled in at punt returner because of Trebor Pena’s absence, and cut to the left for a 64-yard return and touchdown, putting the game out of reach for the Eagles.

Early on, though, Shrader looked disjointed and even Tucker didn’t look like his usual self.

On one series in the second quarter with Syracuse backed up deep in its own half, Shrader bounced off a potential sack but then tripped over his own feet as he tried to scramble. The play resulted in a loss of 12. Then he fired a quick, short pass to a wide-open Sharod Johnson, but the receiver dropped the pass after it hit him in the hands. SU had to punt.

On another drive later in the second quarter, Shrader’s pass toward Alford was too high and nearly picked off on the deflection. The offensive line false-started on third-and-10 to back SU up even further. And then Chris Bleich, who returned from an injury against the Eagles, stopped blocking his man on third down. He held his stance for a few seconds before taking off downfield, presumably because he thought a screen pass or quick throw was coming. But Shrader held the ball, and he was forced to scramble with two defenders in his face and then throw the ball away to avoid a safety.

Syracuse’s most productive first-half drive came when Shrader threw a precise pass up the seam to Alford on third-and-9. Two false start penalties slowed down the drive, and Shrader had to burn a timeout when he didn’t realize the play clock was running out. But SU got down to a third-and-goal situation deep in BC territory when pressure once again got to Shrader, unimpeded.

Bleich didn’t block anyone, and Shrader tried to — but couldn’t — throw an almost immediate pass as he was hit. The Eagles scooped up the fumble and ran it back to the 40-yard line, an untimely red zone turnover.

In the second half, it looked like the bleeding might worsen when Grosel combined with his favorite target, Flowers, who made an impressive catch over Duce Chestnut for a gain of 40 yards.

But SU’s defense held BC to a field goal on the opening second-half drive, and that’s when the Orange offense — which finished with 358 total yards after the first half lull — went to work.