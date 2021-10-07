Newhouse alumna from viral Orange Crate video recalls journalism career

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

On Air Host at WynnBET Claudia Bellofatto remembers rolling her eyes at Orange Crate while a guy tried to make conversation with her. The next morning, she realized her friend had filmed the moment and the video had blown up on social media.

In the first Peeling it Back episode of the fall 2021 semester, Bellofatto talks about the video that led to internet fame, her time at SU, her broadcast career and her love for sports.

Our host is Sydney Bergan, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Adam Wolff is our music producer, Abby Fritz is our executive producer, Abby Weiss is our digital editor, and Siron Thomas is our assistant culture digital editor.

