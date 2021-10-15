Missed field goal spoils late comeback bid in SU’s 17-14 loss to Clemson

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

For all of Friday evening, the pass rush had been getting to Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader. He scrambled repeatedly, trying to throw under pressure or on the run. And finally, midway through the fourth quarter, despite an unblocked man drilling him into the turf, he unleashed a deep ball that Trebor Pena secured for a 62-yard touchdown.

The Orange had trailed by a touchdown since halftime, and Shrader had thrown into double coverage trying to target Sharod Johnson earlier. The ball was high, Johnson was covered, and the referees threw a penalty for offensive pass interference. Shrader had missed Courtney Jackson wide-open in the middle of the field when the wide receiver was well beyond the sticks on third-and-14. It hit Jackson in the fingertips and fell incomplete.

Clemson used the miscues to stretch its lead into a two-possession game. DJ Uiagalelei found Beaux Collins in a tight window along the sideline between SU’s safety and defensive back for a 23-yard catch, and though the Tigers’ drive stalled out, its lead was safe — until Pena’s touchdown.

Head coach Dino Babers elected to attempt a 48-yard field goal to tie the game in the final minute instead of going for it on fourth-and-1, but Andre Szmyt’s kick was well short.

For the third-straight week, Syracuse (3-4, 0-3 Atlantic Coast) collapsed at the last minute, unable to finish, something players cited as the area they needed to improve after losses to Wake Forest in overtime and Florida State as time expired. The Orange lost 17-14 in the Carrier Dome on Friday night to an unranked Clemson (4-2, 3-1 ACC). SU turned away from its reliance on the read-option, and Shrader threw a season-high 37 passes, but struggled to find success through the air. Shrader finished 17-of-37 for 191 yards and a pick. Tucker added 157 yards on the ground, but only 31 of those came during the second half.

Heading into the matchup with the Tigers, head coach Dino Babers was asked whether Clemson was still Clemson. The six-time defending conference champions hadn’t scored more than 21 points against an FBS team, and ranked 112th of 130 teams in scoring offense heading into the matchup. But Babers, and SU’s players, were adamant that Clemson is still the most talented team in the conference. And coming off its bye week, that was on display for the Tigers.

“They’ve got about 150 stars over there, they’re a top-ranked recruiting class all the time, we can’t touch them,” Babers said on Monday before the game. “That’s the Clemson Tigers, c’mon!”

It was self-inflicted wounds that kept the Orange scoreless in the first quarter, the fourth time this season the Orange put up a zero-point first frame. Syracuse drove downfield on its first series that included a third down conversion where Shrader alluded pressure and shoveled the ball to Chris Elmore to move the chains. The quarterback kept it for a fourth-and-short conversion, but then the drive stalled out when Shrader was called on a facemask penalty that backed SU up 15 yards and led it to punt.

Sean Tucker broke loose on the Orange’s second possession, cutting up the right sideline for a 54-yard gain courtesy of edge blocks from Damien Alford and Elmore. But Shrader forced a throw into the middle as he was hit. It was aimed toward Alford at the goal line, who was covered, but sailed a few yards in front of him. Clemson defensive back Tyler Venables was there to pick it off, and SU remained without a red zone passing touchdown this season.

Clemson went up 7-0 with an acrobatic catch from Joseph Ngata over Duce Chestnut in the back corner of the endzone. Syracuse responded with a lengthy, 91-yard touchdown drive that included back-to-back runs from Tucker. By halftime, the star SU running back had 132 yards rushing, tying the SU record with his fifth-straight 100-yard game.

On the first carry, Tucker cut left and went up the sideline for a gain of eight. Then, when it looked like he was going left again, he planted his foot and cut upfield, up the gut for a 39-yard gain. Shrader capped the drive by faking the handoff to Tucker before keeping it for a 2-yard score that leveled the game at 7.

But Friday wasn’t the same prolific, dual-threat rushing attack that SU presented against Wake Forest and Florida State. Shrader threw the ball 15 times in the first half, equalling his passing attempts during the entire Liberty game. He missed a wide-open slant to Devaughn Cooper that could’ve gone for a touchdown, and threw a number of short, dangerous passes into tight coverage. With his legs, he managed just four yards on the ground in the first half. With his arm, he added only 51 during that same period.

SU’s first drive after halftime, what would’ve been a three-and-out, was aided by a late hit on Shrader and a 15-yard penalty. But the quarterback threw a poorly placed pass toward Jackson on a checkdown, and another one multiple yards short of the same receiver on a slant. SU had to punt.

When Shrader tried to scramble, he beat one player around the edge — at times two — but often had to throw while taking a hit. Against other opponents this season, Shrader was able to beat the defensive end to the corner and use his legs to get SU upfield. But the Tigers were different. Shrader was still elusive, slipping away from tackles for big losses, but he didn’t notch a run over four yards.

Before halftime, with Clemson running its two-minute drill, the Tigers lined up to go for it on fourth-and-5 from the Syracuse 40-yard line. They called timeout, then brought out a strange formation that included bunch sets on either side of the punter, a clear fake. But Will Spiers threw a perfect spiral, and tight end Davis Allen caught the jump-ball along the sideline for a gain of 17.

SU corner Garrett Williams was helped off the field on that play and didn’t return. Justyn Ross showed his athleticism in the ensuing moments, extending for a high ball before he was downed at the 1. The Tigers capped the drive off with a two-yard rush from Kobe Pace to take a 14-7 lead seconds before half.

Clemson watched Syracuse’s offense continue to stall as it held onto that lead throughout the third quarter. A nice catch and run where Shrader showed patience and threw across the field to Tucker was negated by a missed Shrader throw over the middle and a failed scramble on third-and-12.

In the fourth quarter, Syracuse finally showed life, marching downfield to get within field goal range. But Szmyt, who hasn’t been consistent this year, was short, and SU fans were left wondering if the Orange left another opportunity on the table.