Last-second field goal lifts Florida State over Syracuse, 33-30

TALLAHASSEE, Florida — With almost three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Syracuse was in search of the lead for the first time in the evening.

Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader, in his second start for the Orange, dropped back to pass on second down. With a designed roll out play to the right, Shrader followed his offensive line, but cut back to the left side of the field as he saw an opening for him to run through.

After picking up 11 yards on a run, Shrader passed and ran again, but Syracuse still had a third-and-7 on its own 44-yard line. With the entire stadium chanting against him, Shrader stayed calm in the shotgun, not going up to the line to make an audible.

Following the snap, Shrader heaved the ball to Anthony Queeley, who he had connected with on a previous touchdown, streaking down the right sideline. But Queeley got tripped up with a Florida State cornerback, falling to the turf.

Queeley could only look up as the Orange had failed to get the go-ahead score.

After Syracuse had won with a last-second field goal last week against Liberty, it fell to one against Florida State, on a field that the Orange had never won on before. In its first conference showdown of the year, Shrader had 150 passing yards and 137 rushing yards, but it wasn’t enough to come out victorious. Syracuse fell 33-30, losing its first game on the road this year.

On Syracuse’s first drive, Shrader looked to run on second down, after the pocket had collapsed in front of him. But Shrader was only able to get to the line of scrimmage where he was taken down by Robert Cooper.

With a third-and-long, Shrader dropped back to pass, but all of his receivers were covered. He took off, seeing an opening down the center of the field. But again he was met by Cooper at the line of scrimmage, sending Ian Hawkins out to punt.

Hawkins was in for James Williams, who didn’t travel with the team. Syracuse receiver Taj Harris also didn’t travel with the team, after missing the UAlbany game two weeks ago. He only had two receptions for 20 yards against Liberty, with a total of 171 yards this season.

On the other side of the ball, Florida State was going through its own quarterback battle, starting Jordan Travis after shuffling between him and McKenzie Milton during the season. Like Shrader, Travis used his legs, escaping sack attempts from linebacker Mikel Jones throughout the Seminoles first drive.

Jones said that Syracuse’s 3-3-5 defense was expecting a lot of “speed” from Florida State. But the Orange weren’t able to stop this quickness as the Seminoles worked deep into SU territory through quick receiver screens, routes and zone runs. But FSU had to settle for a field goal with less than seven minutes left in the first quarter.

Sean Tucker took off on the first play of Syracuse’s second drive, streaking down the left sideline. After a gain of five yards, Tucker’s facemask was pulled, moving the Orange to the 50-yard line.

Tucker was supported in the rushing attack by Chris Elmore, who was his lead blocker on most outside runs against the Seminoles. Elmore was suspended for the first four games, replaced by tight end Maximilian Mang.

“If you thought the run game was good, wait till you see when Elmore is back,” offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron said ahead of the game. “He’s going to help us a lot.”

Tucker, whose 536 rushing yards is second-best in the country, and Syracuse were able to work to the 26-yard-line. But the Orange were set up with a fourth-and-2.

On the ensuing play, Syracuse took a timeout after trying to get Florida State’s defensive line to jump offsides. The Orange’s starting offense went back onto the field, motioning Queeley behind Shrader.

Shrader had three options on the play: give the ball to Tucker, keep it or toss it to Queeley. He chose to give it to Tucker, but FSU had predicted that, smashing the nation’s leader in scrimmage yards to the ground, before he got to the line.

While the Orange’s offense has struggled in the past, their defense has been able to give the offense more drives to work with. But early against Florida State, Syracuse’s 3-3-5 defense was stagnant as the Seminoles kept targeting quick routes to the outside.

Travis was also able to cause problems for SU’s defense, breaking the ankles of Syracuse defenders on designed QB runs. On one play, Travis juked past linebacker Stefon Thompson and cornerback Garrett Williams as he went into the red zone. He found tight end Camren McDonald on a flat route two plays later, extending FSU’s lead to 9-0.

But in a reverse situation of most Syracuse games, the Orange’s offense answered off their defense’s miscues.

After completing an 11-yard pass to Sharon Johnson on first down, Shrader rolled out to his right on the next play. Elmore had frozen FSU defensive end, Jermaine Johnson, creating a space for Shrader to head down the right sideline.

Instead of continuing his course, Shrader cut back up the middle, freezing another defender in his tracks. Shrader bee-lined down the right hash, using his speed to outrun the rest of Florida State’s defense as he walked into the end zone.

With a one-two punch of play action passes and designed quarterback runs, the Orange were able to get into the red zone for the first time on their next drive. On play action passes, Shrader was able to hit the crossing route each time, moving the chains deeper and deeper into FSU territory.

After Shrader had thrown or handed the ball off to Tucker on three straight plays, Florida State on At the 21-yard-line, Shrader faked a handoff to Tucker, causing Florida State’s entire defense to shift towards the running back. But Shrader kept it himself, going down to the 5-yard line. Shrader kept it again on the next play, staying patient in his position before blockers were set to lead him into the end zone.

In the second half, Florida State answered first, capitalizing on a short field goal due to a shanked punt by Hawkins. Following a fumble off of a screen pass, Florida State receiver Andrew Parchment picked the ball up and ran into the end zone to extend its lead to 23-13.

Syracuse was exactly three feet away from making its matchup against Florida State a one-possession game.

With one yard and one play left in its drive, Syracuse put the ball in the hands of its newest dual threat starter. Shrader already had 75 rushing yards against the Seminoles, and he got the ball in the shotgun.

Shrader faked a handoff to running back Tucker, sending some Florida State defenders the other way. The quarterback charged down the left side of the field as Elmore tried to create a hole for Shrader.

As more and more bodies collapsed on Shrader, he kept his legs moving trying to get the ball to the end zone. He reached his arms past the end zone, but the play was called dead before his final thrust. After reviewing the replay, the referees stuck with the call, leaving SU empty-handed.

But the Orange were able to get a ball back following a short drive from the Seminoles. Shrader didn’t waste time thinking about his failure on the last drive, using his legs again on second down.

Under center, Shrader faked a hand off as he ran backwards to Tucker, completely faking out Florida State’s defense. Shrader turned around and started running down the right side of the field, untouched as he crossed the line of scrimmage. He cut back inside to the center of the field with one more defender in front of him, leaping over Jarrian Jones onto the turf. Shrader made up for the previous drive two plays later, sneaking the ball in from the one-yard-line.

But as the Seminoles lead was cut down to three, Florida State maintained its own rushing attack. After Travis rolled out and used his legs to pick up a first down, Treshaun Ward went up the gut for 65 yards. Jashaun Corbin walked into the end zone from the two-yard line and in four plays, the Seminoles extended their lead to 10.

Still, Syracuse’s offense responded with a combination of play action plays on the next drive. Queeley, who stepped into the main receiver role with Harris out, was able to get open on multiple crossing routes on these plays. On the first play of the drive, Queeley was able to get separation from Florida State’s defensive backs for a 24-yard gain.

Once SU got closer to the red zone at the 26-yard line, it returned to the same play with Queeley crossing to the left side of the field. Again, he was able to get open, catching the ball at the 10-yard line before beating two defenders to the end zone.

The Seminoles went back to their regular offensive plays, trying to hit a receiver screen on the left side. But true freshman cornerback Duce Chestnut read the play, intercepting Travis’ pass to give Syracuse’s offense a short field to work with.

The Orange worked down to a third-and-goal at the 9-yard-line, and Shrader dropped back to pass on the play. But with the pocket collapsing Shrader had to go out to his right to look for more options. FSU linebacker Kalen DeLoach came charging at the quarterback, forcing him to throw earlier than he wanted. Shrader bulleted a pass to Queeley at the back of the end zone, but it was too crowded. Andre Szmyt hit the short field goal, tying the game at 30-30.

Syracuse’s defense forced a three-and-out, but the next time it took to the field, Florida State began to drive down the field. As Shrader had failed to bring Syracuse into field-goal range in the Orange’s last drive, Travis was able to use his legs on multiple plays.

First he ran for 33 yards, after Syracuse had dropped too deep into pass coverage. Then, as no one pushed Travis out of bounds, he tiptoed down the sideline for 21 more yards. Those two runs were enough to give kicker Ryan Fitzgerald a 34-yard attempt. He sank it as the clock struck zero, sending Syracuse home empty-handed after it had won on the same drive of its own a week before.