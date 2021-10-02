High school track molded Sean Tucker into the star running back he is today

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Ranking second nationally in rushing yards and second in all-purpose yards per game, running back Sean Tucker has become the story of Syracuse football this season. But one of his main goals is to run on the Syracuse track team.

In this episode of the Daily Orange Sportscast, Senior Staff Writer Roshan Fernandez discusses Tucker’s high school track career, which many credit to molding the running back who has the third most yards for a Syracuse freshman in program history. Fernandez also discusses the mental challenges of doing track that have helped him on the football field, how he became a running back, and the qualities that make him stand out at Syracuse.

Our host is Arabdho Majumder, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Adam Wolff is our music producer, Nick Luttrell is our podcast producer and Abby Weiss is our digital editor.

