Top Stories
Nearly 200 people honor Pan Am Flight 103 victims at annual Rose-Laying Ceremony
About 200 people gathered at the Place of Remembrance as 37 students — 35 Remembrance Scholars and two Lockerbie Scholars — set roses onto the Wall of Remembrance and pledged to look back and act forward. Read more »
First responders serve as 2 of the 2021-22 Remembrance Scholars
Lindy Melegari (left) and Matthew Sala are both first responders and two of the 35 2021-22 Remembrance Scholars. Read more »
Kent Syverud addresses Marshall Street attack
Chancellor Kent Syverud said none of the individuals involved in the attack on Marshall Street Friday have been confirmed to be Syracuse University students. Read more »