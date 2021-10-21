First responders serve as 2 of the 2021-22 Remembrance Scholars

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Matthew Sala and Lindy Melegari have more in common than being neighbors freshman year in Sadler Hall and currently living in the same house. They are both first responders and 2021-22 Remembrance Scholars.

This year marks the 33rd anniversary of the Pan Am Flight 103 terrorist attack, which killed 270 people. Every year, Syracuse University selects 35 students to represent the 35 students who were killed on this flight while returning home from a study abroad program. These students, known as Remembrance Scholars, hold one of the highest honors that an undergraduate can receive.

Sala, who is from Old Bethpage, New York, is a senior psychology and neuroscience major in the College of Arts and Sciences. He is also a field supervisor for SU Ambulance and president of Phi Delta Epsilon international medical fraternity.

Sala knew he wanted to apply to be a Remembrance Scholar when he performed at the rose-laying ceremony his freshman year with Otto Tunes, an all-male a cappella group. Sala put his “heart and soul” into his application and was eventually given the title of Remembrance Scholar.

“I felt so deeply honored,” Sala said. “I’ve always had such admiration for the people who have been Remembrance Scholars.”

Sala represents Turhan Michael Ergin, a victim of the Pan Am attack. Ergin was a member of the drama program and the lacrosse team and wrote for the sports section of a newspaper.

“One of my favorite things about getting to know (Ergin) is learning his voice,” said Sala. “He communicated his emotions so well and captured the thrill of athletics in his sports writing.”

While Ergin was abroad, he wrote a poem titled “An Ode to Thanksgiving” to express his appreciation for those he cared about. Ergin and his friends had planned to have a coming-home party after their flight had landed.

Sala says that he sees a lot of connections between being a Remembrance Scholar and working with SUA.

“Students, through their own hard work and dedication, can make a real impact on the lives and experiences of other members of the community,” Sala said.

Sala said the Remembrance Scholar motto, “Look Back, Act Forward,” could be connected with his role.

“Acting inward and acting outward are really similar, in that we act for others,” said Sala. “The deep tragedy of Pan Am Flight 103 taught us the power of community and the things that people can achieve … just how profound of an effect our actions can have on others, in both the positive and negative lessons.”

Melegari, a bioengineering major in the College of Engineering and Computer Science on a pre-med track, is a senior from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In addition to being a Remembrance Scholar, she wears hats in many organizations, including the student-run theatre organization First Year Players, a cappella group The Mandarins and Ottothon.

Along with her other responsibilities, Melegari is an EMT for the Manlius Fire Department. Like Sala, she believes that her involvement as an EMT and her role as a Remembrance Scholar go hand-in-hand. She said that many people don’t realize how often acts of terrorism are included in the EMT training course. She believes that as both an EMT and a Remembrance Scholar, she is able to help one person at a time.

Melegari knew that she wanted to be a Remembrance Scholar but was nervous to apply. But if she did not apply, she knew she would always wonder what would have happened if she was given the honor.

“I put that fear aside and I was like, you know what, you’ve got to show them you,” said Melegari.

Melegari said her mom, who constantly reminds her of her self-worth, motivated her to apply. When she received the email that she was given the scholarship, she was overjoyed.

Melegari represents Frederick “Sandy” Phillips, who had a playful personality and was known for pulling pranks on one of his professors. Melegari relates to Phillips through their silly personalities and love for the guitar.

Melegari felt so connected to Phillips that she decided to get a tattoo on her arm of Phillips’ name, seat number on the flight and a poem he wrote.

The poem reads:



“Flowers that bloom know their beauty

Will be short lived and that soon they

Must return to the earth to nourish

Other living things.

Alive with the color and warmth of the

Sun, they ask only that we stop for a

moment to draw in their fragrance and

beauty. Have the strength to be that

Flower.”

This poem is a reminder in Melegari’s everyday life to not stress about the future and enjoy the present moment.

“He’s taught me to really slow down and enjoy those things in life that you do enjoy while also pursuing your goals,” said Melegari. “He really taught me … live in the moment … let your color and beauty out, and be able to do other things than having just one goal — don’t let that goal define you.”

