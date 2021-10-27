Tired of dining hall breakfast? Here are 3 healthy recipes to make in your dorm

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

When classes went online last year, the traditional rush to Dunkin’ or the dining hall to grab a quick bite and a cup of coffee felt like a hassle. So I took an unorthodox morning routine and ran with it, making a nutritious, appetizing breakfast without leaving my floor in Flint Hall.

It’s a routine I began during the spring semester. The convenient tunnel connecting Flint to Graham Dining Center was exit-only, meaning I couldn’t re-enter the dorm through the warm underpass. And not to mention, dining halls were still grab-and-go, so the idea of waking up early, bundling up and grabbing food was not a very pleasing thought.

Instead, I Instacarted fresh ingredients to Flint, stocked my Safe Plug MicroFridge, and structured a three-day breakfast cycle I could make within 10 minutes of waking up. All I needed was a mug, a bowl and a microwave.

Day 1: Old-fashioned oatmeal with fruit

That’s right, no one-minute oats for this recipe. Using Quaker Oats’ wider shaped Old Fashioned oats is worth the extra few minutes it takes in the microwave. They fluff up and rise almost perfectly in the mug, and if cooked to the right time, they will perfectly absorb the water to create a chewy consistency that’s not super liquidy.

The first step is to measure out 1/2 cup of the oats into the mug. In my case, my mug was on the thinner side, but typically any more than 1/2 cup will cause the oats to overflow in the microwave. And, it may cause the oats to turn out way too moist, overcooked and mushy before all of the water is absorbed.

Maya Goosmann | Digital Design Director

I then had to venture out across the hallway into the floor’s communal kitchenette. Along with my mug, I brought an assortment of berries to rinse off — my preference being blueberries, blackberries and raspberries, ones I don’t have to chop. In my pockets I carried a measuring cup and salt.

I measured out a cup of water and added it to the oats, salted it and placed it in the microwave for 90 seconds (the kitchenette’s was 1000 watts; a lower wattage will require more time). After about a minute, I noticed the oats began to rise up the mug — something to pay attention to so the oats don’t spill inside of the microwave. At that point I paused the microwave for a few seconds to let them drop back down before starting the timer back up. I repeated this a few times until they rose up almost immediately or never set back down.

From there, I poured the oats into my bowl, mixed it with the fresh berries and sprinkled some walnuts on top, if I had some. Combine that with a small cup of yogurt — Siggi’s being my go-to — and you have a classic porridge meal from the convenience of your dorm.

Maya Goosmann | Digital Design Director

Day 2: Cereal

This is definitely an overlooked college dorm breakfast. You don’t always need a hot and ready egg and cheese sandwich to fuel you for a morning of classes. Just a bowl or small cup, your favorite cereal and a little splash of milk — always cereal before milk — and you’re set for the morning. It’s not rocket science; just make sure that the milk hasn’t expired.

In fact, cereal day was the one I most looked forward to. It served as a nice change of pace from a trip to the microwave. But I still found ways to spice up this rather simple meal.

I dabbled back into one of my childhood favorites and combined different brands and flavors together. I got so spontaneous that I combined three cereals into my bowl. My go-to cereals were KIND Vanilla Blueberry, which reminds me of Rice Krispies minus the “snap, crackle, pop,” KIND Peanut Butter Whole Grain Clusters and your standard Cheerios. Grabbing a handful of each was the right amount, and I was able to enjoy it before the cereal got too mushy.

Especially on days when I had my 8 a.m. classes, assembling a quick bowl was a life-saver, and, of course, a tasty way to get through a dreaded lecture.

Maya Goosmann | Digital Design Director

Day 3: Scrambled eggs with spinach​

The idea of microwaved eggs may sound pretty unappetizing. Before trying it out last semester, I cringed at the thought of my eggs becoming extremely soggy and bland. Simultaneously, it mesmerized me that eggs could thoroughly cook through in the microwave, especially in a mug.

But after watching a Tasty video and seeing this egg cooking “hack,” I knew I had to try it out. My version, however, is a take on a scrambled egg custard.

I first cracked two large eggs into my mug and added salt and pepper before beating them together with a fork. I then grabbed a small chunk of baby spinach leaves and tore them into small pieces that nicely combined with my eggs without overpowering it.

Then I poured in enough milk to cover both the eggs and the spinach, which translates to about 3/4 cup, but eyeballing this stage is probably best. Adding enough milk will help the eggs get fluffy in the microwave, preventing them from overcooking and quickly becoming dry. I gave the mixture one final stir, placed a bowl on top of the mug and set it in the microwave for two minutes.

Like the oatmeal, the eggs also tend to rise from the mug as they begin to form, creating a uniform egg blob in the same round shape as the mug. This tends to happen around 90 seconds into the cooking process. As I did with the oats, I would pause the timer and let the eggs settle back down into the mug.

Although the top of the eggs were pretty much cooked at that point, I let them cook for nearly the full two minutes so the bottom section didn’t turn out too wet. Once the eggs rest at the top of the mug, that’s another good indicator that they’re fully set.

I immediately took my fork and destroyed the eggs within. I prefer larger egg chunks in my scrambled eggs, so I didn’t do too much damage to the initial cylindrical egg shape.

From there, you can eat it straight out of the mug or add it to a plate or some bread before topping it off with some optional everything bagel seasoning. Nonetheless, this is still a tasty and easy way to generate a good tasting meal without leaving your room.