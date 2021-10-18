Curt Calov’s development to become one of SU’s top goal scorers

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

At 17 years old, Curt Calov has positioned himself as the focal point of Syracuse’s offense.

In this episode of the Daily Orange Sportscast, men’s soccer beat writer Alex Cirino discusses Calov’s role on the team. Cirino also reviews the team’s season as a whole, and talks about the ups and downs Ian McIntyre’s squad has faced.

Our host is Arabdho Majumder, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Adam Wolff is our music producer, Nick Luttrell is our podcast producer and Abby Weiss is our digital editor.

Advertisement



