Curt Calov’s development to become one of SU’s top goal scorers
Nabeeha Anwar | Illustration Editor
At 17 years old, Curt Calov has positioned himself as the focal point of Syracuse’s offense.
In this episode of the Daily Orange Sportscast, men’s soccer beat writer Alex Cirino discusses Calov’s role on the team. Cirino also reviews the team’s season as a whole, and talks about the ups and downs Ian McIntyre’s squad has faced.
Published on October 18, 2021 at 12:50 am