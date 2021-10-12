Common Council approves new acai bowl restaurant in Westcott neighborhood

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

A new restaurant will be arriving in the Westcott neighborhood, according to a permit approved by Syracuse Common Council on Tuesday.

“Clean Cuseine” will be a “walk-in and order, fast-serve acai bowl/smoothie” establishment, according to its city permit application. The restaurant will be located in the same retail building that houses Westcott Liquor and Syracuse Halal Gyro, among other businesses.

The restaurant will replace the Dance Theater of Syracuse in the retail space, which has since moved to East Genesee Street, north of Syracuse University’s campus. Councilors unanimously approved a permit for Clean Cuseine.

The restaurant owners declined to comment. It is not clear when the restaurant will open.

The city of Syracuse will provide educational materials, language workshops and disability assistance for immigrant families. The council allocated $5,000 for Refugee and Immigrants Self Empowerment (RISE), an immigrant support nonprofit, to provide the services.

A resolution to extend and amend SU’s services agreement with the city by five years was held until a later meeting. The agreement would increase Syracuse University payments to the city from $1 million to $2 million per year by 2025 and allow Syracuse Police Cadets to use the Schine Student Center and South Campus for training.

SU would also promise to maintain some sidewalks on Ostrom Avenue and near Thornden Park. On Wednesday, Mayor Ben Walsh announced that his administration is presenting the agreement to the Common Council.



Councilor Michael Greene held an agreement with Microsoft to purchase new Office 365 software for the city held until a later meeting. He said he wants a commitment from Microsoft that the company will open an office in the Syracuse area. Microsoft announced Syracuse as a Smart City in 2019, though limited permanent jobs have come from the effort, Greene said.

While the Microsoft software purchase is not directly related to the economic development effort, Greene said now is the time to use the purchase as leverage to encourage the development Microsoft promised.