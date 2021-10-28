Bias incidents, safety concerns are some of the reasons these students left SU

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Safety concerns. Recent bias incidents. Tuition prices. These are some of reasons students have transferred from Syracuse University.

In this episode of The Daily Orange podcast, Asst. News Copy Editor Francis Tang examines why some Syracuse University students decided to transfer.

Also in this episode Asst. News Digital Editor Shantel Guzman speaks about SU’s decision to adopt a test-optional policy through the 2022-23 year.

In the wake of recent sexual assault protests on campus, Asst. Culture Editor Abby Presson speaks about Callisto and how they aim to help survivors.

Our host is Richard Perrins, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Abby Weiss is our digital editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

