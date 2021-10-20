UU to host Bandersnatch concert featuring Tai Verdes, Maude Latour and SU DJ BenSpence

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

The Bandersnatch concert, hosted by University Union, will return to Goldstein Auditorium on Friday at 8 p.m. for a three-performance show.

This year’s lineup features Tai Verdes, Maude Latour and Syracuse University student and DJ BenSpence. This will be UU’s first Bandersnatch since the fall 2019 semester when reggae artist Koffee, pop artist DUCKWRTH and SU student DJ Troyce Pitones performed in the auditorium.

Doors for the concert open at 7:30 p.m. and tickets are available online. They cost $5 for SU and SUNY-ESF students and $10 for SU and SUNY-ESF staff and faculty, UU said in a press release.

2020 breakout artist Tai Verdes, known for his single-turned-TikTok-hit “Stuck in the Middle,” will perform on Friday evening. The New York Times praised the 25-year-old artist’s single as one of the “Best Songs of 2020,” the press release said. The single has amassed more than 80 million streams, notched #1 on Spotify’s U.S. viral chart and has over 2.6 million TikTok creations.

The show will feature two current college students: Maude Latour and BenSpence. Latour, a 21-year-old singer/songwriter, is enrolled at Columbia University in New York City and is considered to have a strong connection with her fan base, according to the release.

Latour described her connection with her fans as “a little otherworldly,” UU wrote in the press release.

SU will be represented on the stage by student musician BenSpence. The DJ and music producer’s styles include house music, trap and bass house, the press release said. The sophomore is no newbie to the stage, as he has performed at Ultra Music Festival and Moonrise Festival before. Along with Bandersnatch, the DJ is scheduled to perform two more shows this month on Thursday and Oct. 30, both at the Westcott Theater.

Molly Gross, UU’s Vice President, can be reached at [email protected] for accommodations. Inquiries for more information can be directed to UU’s director of public relations Samantha Goldstein at [email protected].