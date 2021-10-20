Athletes can benefit from NIL if school isn’t participating in NYSPHSAA events

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

The New York State Public High School Athletic Association (NYSPHSAA) held its quarterly executive committee meeting on Wednesday, and approved revisions to the organization’s Amateur Rule. Students can now benefit from name, image and likeness in certain situations.

The revised Amateur Rule follows the NCAA’s ruling on NIL, which permitted college athletes from compensating through any endorsement or business deal. The executive committee ruled that students can only benefit from NIL if their school is not participating in any NYSPHSAA events.

The revision states that a student “forfeits amateur status in a sport by capitalizing on athletic fame by receiving money, compensation, endorsements or gifts of monetary value in affiliation or connection with activities involving with the student’s school team, school, section or NYSPHSAA.”

The revisions do not apply for students whose schools are not affiliated with the NYSPHSAA. Endorsed students are also restricted from appearing in a school’s uniform or any NYSPHSAA marks or logos as a part of any endorsement.

Advertisement



The ruling affects each of the association’s 787 member schools and will go into effect next fall.

Proposals for changes to several sports were also approved. This included a boys and girls tennis NYSPHSAA championship tournament with at-large selections rather than byes and draws starting this year. The girls team tennis regional rotation proposal was approved for 2021-26 and the boys team tennis regional rotation proposal was approved for 2022-27. Boys and girls volleyball were also granted regional rotations from 2022-24 and 2022-25, respectively.

The NYSPHSAA Executive Committee will meet for the next time on Feb. 2 at its quarterly meeting in Saratoga Springs.