After Daniel Craig’s exit in ‘No Time to Die,’ who can fill the shoes of 007?

Daniel Craig’s James Bond is not given an ambiguous ending, like so many heroes have before, at the end of “No Time to Die.” He is on an island that is blown up and infected with a deadly nanobot plague that has no cure.

This stunning, controversial ending is largely due to the fact that after 15 years, Craig wanted to leave the role of Bond and officially begin the next phase of his acting career.

“No Time to Die” was originally scheduled to release in March 2020 before being delayed until Oct. 8, 2021. Nearly two weeks after the release, the film has earned almost $448 million at the global box office.

Craig has been very open about Bond being a burden on his life, even going so far as to say in a 2015 interview with TimeOut Magazine, “I’m over it at the moment. We’re done. All I want to do is move on.” With that background knowledge, it is not surprising that “No Time to Die” feels more consequential than a normal 007 film, where there are usually very few real stakes.

The film does touch on the potential future of the franchise with the inclusion of Lashana Lynch’s Nomi, who inherits the 007 mantle when Bond goes into retirement after “Spectre.” As the top MI6 agent, Lynch is able to hold her own as 007 and opens the door for her character to be a major part of the franchise for years to come. What that specific role will be is still unknown. In a crucial moment in “No Time to Die,” Nomi gives Bond the 007 title back, and it is unclear if he ever returns it to her.

With Craig leaving the role of Bond for good, the question,“Who should be the next James Bond?” has become one of the key talking points in Hollywood once again, with many different options being discussed and debated. The five-time 007 has used the role to propel him from a relatively unknown British actor to global superstar, while leaving a large pair of black dress shoes — or heels — to fill for whomever takes on the role next.

Whichever actor is tasked with continuing the legacy of Sean Connery, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Craig needs to be charming, good-looking and able to successfully pull off a three-piece suit. While the studio has traditionally picked an actor who was previously not world-famous to play the role of Bond, it would be intriguing for an established actor/actress to put their own touch on the character. Here are three of Hollywood’s biggest stars who would be excellent choices for the next James Bond.

Daniel Kaluuya:

One of the most talented people in Hollywood right now, Kaluuya would seamlessly step into the role of Bond. In roles such as “Get Out,” “Black Panther” and his Oscar-winning performance in “Judas and the Black Messiah,” he has shown his exceptional ability to deliver in dramatic moments, as well as hold his own during intense action scenes. James Bond is known for getting himself in precarious situations, and particularly in “Get Out,” Kaluuya has shown the proper balance between skepticism and downright horror. If chosen, Kaluuya would also represent a new era in the Bond franchise, as he would be the first person of color to portray the legendary character.

Emily Blunt:

Blunt has been a popular choice for the role of Bond for many years, and it isn’t hard to see why. Her roles in the films “Sicario” and “A Quiet Place” showed her ability to carry an action movie, specifically her incredible stunt ability, which is also showcased in the 2021 film “Jungle Cruise.” Blunt is also extremely charismatic and has a near unmatched combination of charm and humor in her characters. She has been an active participant in her Bond candidacy, saying in a 2018 interview with Absolute Radio, “Yes, I’ll be James Bond.” The British actress is a big enough star to inherit that incredible burden of being the first woman to star as 007 and may even help introduce Bond to a different audience.

Henry Cavill:

The amount of potential in a James Bond franchise led by Henry Cavill is extraordinary. His role in “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” showed that he can truly hold his own as a comedic performer and could bring a level of self-awareness to the character that wasn’t presented in most of the Craig films. Of course, Cavill has the looks, charm and body needed to perfect an action-heavy Bond. Plus, his role as Superman showed that he has the ability to truly carry a major franchise. There are, however, a few red flags that come with selecting Cavill — one being that he is already very famous for playing an iconic role as Superman, and it could be distracting for audiences to see the “Man of Steel” drinking a martini in a three piece suit. Cavill as James Bond may be the safest choice, specifically in the action department, and I think he could help bring the franchise back to its roots as a funny, extravagant spy story.