Advocates supporting refugees, gun laws and reproductive rights

A Syracuse University student in Army ROTC created a petition asking the university to offer scholarships to Afghan refugees to attend SU.

In this episode of The Daily Orange podcast, Asst. News Editor Richard Perrins sits down with ROTC student Madi Messare to discuss what inspired her to push SU to help these refugees.

Also in this episode, Asst. News Editor Kyle Chouinard talks about Syracuse community members marching for reproductive rights and Senior Staff Writer Chris Hippensteel discusses new gun trafficking legislation in Syracuse.

Our host is Richard Perrins, Moriah Humiston is our Podcast Editor, Adam Garrity is our Executive Producer, Abby Weiss is our digital editor and Adam Wolff is our music producer.

