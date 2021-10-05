5 businesses that should be added to Marshall Street

Marshall Street is a hub of activity for Syracuse University students. With its ideal location close to campus, the potential is there for a great block of retail and food options. Although I’m not here to dump on Marshall Street and the surrounding area, there is definitely much left to be desired, both for students and business owners. In my three years at SU, so many ideas have come to my head of business that would thrive on Marshall street, ready to reap the benefits of a student body eager for new options. We can only have Chipotle so many times.

While many of these types of businesses may exist in the greater Syracuse area, I am specifically talking about the Marshall Street and University Hill area, somewhere your typical SU student could walk to from their dorm or apartment and stop by on the way back from class.

So, without further adieu, here are the five businesses that the Marshall Street area would benefit from and students would love.

A bagel place:

Seriously, how on Earth is your average Syracuse student unable to roll out of bed and have a decent bacon, egg and cheese on an everything bagel within 20 minutes? It’s an atrocity, and it’s one that should stop now. A large number of SU students come from New York and New Jersey, which translates to SU being the perfect market for a bagel shop. I’m sure that a bagel spot on Marshall street would be a massive hit — can you imagine the line on a Saturday or Sunday morning? Someone should open a bagel shop on Marshall Street. It’s a business opportunity too great to pass up.

Advertisement



Tully’s Good Times:

Isn’t it time that the central New York chain finally made its way to the Hill? Plain and simple, Tully’s has the best chicken tenders in the world. Although I’m more than willing to make the trip down Erie Blvd with a couple of friends whenever I’m craving these fried wonders of the world, Tully’s revenue would skyrocket if there was a location in the Marshall Street area. If there isn’t enough space for a full service location, maybe just a takeout window or stand that only sells tenders, fries and drinks. Imagine a Tully’s on Marshall Street with the same hours as Insomnia Cookies — a man can dream.

A classic lunchtime deli:

Yet another selection to play towards the New York and New Jersey crowd. While Jimmy John’s does serve up sandwiches at its Marshall Street location and Varsity Pizza surely has some decent sandwiches, I’m envisioning something different — a place where students could get both hot and cold deli sandwiches in a timely manner. I can already see floods of students waiting in afternoon lines for a sandwich with chips and a pickle.

Another bar

There’s a DJ’s-sized hole on Marshall Street just begging to be filled. Although construction for Lucy Blu Island Bar and Club is already underway, I still think that the demand is there for another bar, even after Lucy Blu’s opens. Hopefully the rumors of a reopening of Chuck’s Cafe underneath the Marshall are true and students over 21 can have two new nightlife options on the Hill next semester.

Calios

Bring it back. The suffering has gone on long enough.

Lucas Kaplan is a junior political science major. His column appears biweekly. He can be reached at [email protected].