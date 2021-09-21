Women in STEM are experiencing sexism in and out of SU classrooms

As the school year is now in session, students are excitedly diving into their classes and adjusting from the summer. Women in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) fields, however, are preparing not only to face full course loads and difficult content but also tense environments that women are subjected to throughout the pursuit of their education. This challenging environment is pertinent throughout many women’s experiences at Syracuse University, just like at other college campuses.

The struggles that women face in male-dominated fields are no secret. The culture of STEM majors is an inherently competitive one, as the best and the brightest students vie for the chance to shape the future through innovative development in their careers. But for women in STEM, the competition goes beyond the classroom, with gender-based mistreatment and biases that intersect with different races and backgrounds.

Syracuse senior Catherine Wallace, a double major in Chemistry and Mathematics, said that, as a woman, she is seen as less competent, but as an Asian-American, accomplishments are expected of her.

“Women and people of color, especially BIPOC, can’t just learn — they also are seen as a representation of their gender and/or race,” Wallace said. “Imagine if your accomplishments determined how another person viewed anyone else that looked like you. College is stressful enough without that.”

The reality is that women undergoing these stressors have little to no support. The implications behind their degrees become mentally and emotionally taxing as the school year draws on. It is imperative to provide necessary support for women in STEM in order to preserve their well-being and inspire them to continue achieving greatness within their fields. SU must make an effort to provide this crucial support.

Advertisement





Misogyny in the classroom can have detrimental effects on a student’s mental health if not properly addressed. Iris H. Settles, Ph.D., is an associate professor at Michigan State University who researched the psychological disparities between men and women in STEM fields.

“For female STEM undergraduate students, feeling that one’s STEM major has a negative climate (i.e., is more competitive, alienating, and hostile) is associated with lower psychological well-being (i.e., greater depression and lower self-esteem) and poorer academic performance perceptions,” Settles wrote.

If these mental tolls aren’t addressed, women could be deterred from reaching their full potential in a given field, and in some cases, they may cause women to leave STEM fields completely. The Institute of Labor Economics reported a “substantial gender gap in STEM persistence, with female STEM students being more likely to drop out of their studies by about 23 percent.”

SU senior Jenifer Peña, a civil engineering major, said she has noticed similar trends during her time in the engineering field at SU.

“A lot of women tend to gain an extra layer of toughness while in STEM, but it shouldn’t be like that. We should be equally respected, verbally and mentally,” Peña said. “When I entered STEM, I wasn’t aware of what I was getting myself into.”

“It was difficult because there were a lot of mental challenges I had to deal with, like how to be a stronger person, as well as coming from a disadvantaged background and understanding how to adjust to a new setting that I had never been involved in before,” Peña said.

Representation is one of the many forms of support that women in STEM seek. Wallace said that most of her STEM courses at SU have been taught by white men. Only two have been taught by women, both of whom are white.

“The disparities can be easily seen in who is teaching the courses STEM students take,” Wallace said. “The SU administration needs to consider their priorities and ask themselves whether simply claiming to be inclusive or exemplifying inclusivity and empowerment with women in higher positions is more important.”

Female representation in STEM faculty members can greatly impact the way students view their respective fields and the possibilities accessible to them. “Having a young, female professor and seeing all of her accomplishments makes you feel like you can accomplish anything yourself,” Peña said.

Women in STEM at SU can and should also build solidarity and support networks through student organizations. There are a few student organizations at SU specifically geared toward supporting women in STEM such as Women in Science and Engineering, which helps women in STEM create networks in the field, Wallace said.

The SU community must start advocating for women in STEM in our academic and social communities so they can achieve maximum success and recognition for their accomplishments. This means men in STEM must make room for women to express their ideas and assume leadership positions. It also means that SU must expand their STEM departments to include more representation in their faculty.

STEM professions are highly important in the development and advancement of society. The value that women contribute will make a remarkable impact. “STEM isn’t only science. It’s being an advocate for your people and for your community,” Peña said. If we start empowering the women around us here at SU, there’s no limit to the greatness they will be able to achieve.

Cara Steves is a freshman magazine and digital news journalism major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].