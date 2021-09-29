campus protests

Video: Students protest outside IFC chapter houses alleging sexual assault

Abby Presson | Asst. Culture Editor

Protesters initially gathered at Psi Upsilon but their numbers grew as they visited other fraternities on Comstock and Walnut Avenues.

By Asha Duerden

Syracuse University students protested outside multiple Interfraternity Council chapter houses following recent sexual assault allegations. Protestors initially gathered at the Pi Chapter House of Psi Upsilon Fraternity before making their way down Comstock Avenue and Walnut Avenues. Demonstrators criticized what they said was the university’s failure to protect sexual assault survivors and hold assaulters accountable.



Top Stories