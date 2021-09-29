campus protests
Video: Students protest outside IFC chapter houses alleging sexual assault
Abby Presson | Asst. Culture Editor
Syracuse University students protested outside multiple Interfraternity Council chapter houses following recent sexual assault allegations. Protestors initially gathered at the Pi Chapter House of Psi Upsilon Fraternity before making their way down Comstock Avenue and Walnut Avenues. Demonstrators criticized what they said was the university’s failure to protect sexual assault survivors and hold assaulters accountable.
Published on September 29, 2021 at 7:08 pm