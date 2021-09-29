Video: Juice Jam makes comeback after going virtual in 2020

Artists Jack Harlow, B.o.B., Audrey Nuna and Bea Miller took the stage on Sunday for the first in-person Juice Jam since 2019. Live music aside, the University Union event also included obstacle courses, merchandise and free food. Audrey Nuna first kicked off the show and was followed by former “X-factor” contestant Bea Miller. B.o.B, known as one of Atlanta’s best rappers, performed songs like “Airplanes” and Louisville rapper Jack Harlow closed Juice Jam 2021 with hits like “Already Best Friends” and “WHATS POPPIN,” while the buzzing crowd sang along without missing a beat.