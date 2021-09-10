Vestri, Dragon place 1st at Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Senior Amanda Vestri (20:15.5) and graduate Joe Dragon (25:11.8) won the men’s and women’s races, respectively, at the Harry Groves Spiked Shoe Invitational hosted by Penn State. But neither the men’s or women’s teams came out victorious.

SU finished second in the men’s race with 48 points, trailing Michigan with 41, while the women’s team ranked fourth with a total of 91 points.

Graduate Nathan Henderson crossed the line in second in the men’s race at 25:13.5, only two seconds behind Dragon. All of Syracuse’s scorers finished in the top-25 in a race that hosted 67 runners.

Graduate JP Trojan came in seventh overall and third for SU at 25:26.6, followed by sophomore Noah Beveridge who finished 17th overall (25:44.7). Sophomore Joey Eovaldi (25:51.9), senior Brody Smith (25:52.0) and freshman Ethan Wechsler (25:53.6) rounded out the scoring, taking spots 21-23 overall.

Advertisement





In the women’s race, Vestri finished 30.7 seconds ahead of the second-place runner, which was the largest single gap between runners in the entire invitational.

Junior Abigail Spiers (21:24.3) crossed the line second for Syracuse at 15th overall, followed by senior Annie Boos (21:42.8) at 22nd, junior Holly Bent (21:44.3) at 24th and sophomore Sophia Jacobs-Townsly (22:00.3) at 29th.

Syracuse’s next race takes place on Friday, Sept. 24 at the Coast-to-coast Battle in Beantown, hosted by Boston College.