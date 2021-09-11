SU chaplains share messages of remembrance in Hendricks Chapel 9/11 service

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

In Hendricks Chapel, bowed heads and solemn silence marked the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.

The ceremony began at 8:46 a.m., to honor the exact moment the first plane hit the north tower of the World Trade Center. Chimes rang 20 times from inside of the chapel in recognition of the 20 years since the attack and “to express appreciation for the unity, compassion and courage” of first responders, according to the event’s program.

Rev. Brian Konkol, dean of Hendricks Chapel, opened the ceremony by reflecting on the impact of the shocking act of terrorism and the sense of community that resulted from the tragedy.

“Twenty years ago, on Sept. 11, we were reminded that our world is both terribly broken and wonderfully beautiful,” he said.

Konkol encouraged the campus community to both remember the 2,977 people who died in the attacks and “regenerate the resilience” that arose 20 years ago. Similarly, he asked all those present to put aside differences in religion and politics and instead come together to remember the lives of heroes and loved ones that were lost on 9/11.

In a prerecorded video, Chancellor Kent Syverud recalled the impact the Sept. 11 attacks had on Americans.

“I remember watching the towers fall. I remember the fear, the anger and the grief,” Syverud said. “That day changed how we viewed ourselves, our country and our world.”

The Syracuse University Brass Ensemble then played an arrangement of “Amazing Grace.” As the clear sound of trumpets and horns resonated through the chapel, members of the audience seemed particularly moved.

Chaplains of various religions at Hendricks offered messages of remembrance.

“We remember our anger at our enemies and our fear about what would happen next,” Lutheran Chaplain Rev. Gail Riina stated. “We remember our grief — so much grief for loved ones lost.”

“Generations to come will thankfully remember those who left light as their legacy,” Muslim Chaplain Amir Duric said, noting the lasting effect of the heroic acts following the tragedies on Sept. 11. “Twenty years have not decreased their place in our hearts.”

Transitioning to words of resilience for coming years, Evangelical Christian Chaplain Jay Koshy prayed, “may we understand how precious each life is.”

There were no tears in the congregation. The audience sat like statues throughout the ceremony. There was no clapping.

Twenty candles were lit during the service, for each year since the attacks, in a show of commitment to practicing the promotion of peace. Rachel Raposas | Contributing Writer

To symbolize healing and hope of the future years, the ceremony shifted to a ritual of lighting 20 candles. This practice was meant to recognize personal and public commitment to serving peace, according to the program.

José “Peppie” Calvar, director of Hendricks Chapel Choir and a professor at SU’s College of Visual and Performing Arts, delivered an a cappella performance of the popular Christian hymn, “It Is Well” during the candle lighting.

“Where there is hatred, let us show love,” Konkol said to conclude the ceremony. “Where there is injury, fear, despair, darkness and sadness, let us offer faith, hope, light and joy.”

Upon leaving the building, people of all ages, including children, placed tiny American flags in the grass outside Hendricks Chapel to remember both the tragedy and valor of 9/11, showing that the memory of those who died will persist even to people too young to remember the events.