Will SU football’s rebuilding efforts be enough for 2021 season?

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Syracuse football is coming off its first one-win season since 2005. It enters the 2021 season with a battle at quarterback between two former four-star recruits and a reshaped offensive line.

In this episode of the Daily Orange Sportscast, Asst. Sports Editors Connor Smith and Anish Vasudevan, and Senior Staff Writer Roshan Fernandez discuss the Orange’s progress at training camp, key players and season predictions.

Our host is Arabdho Majumder, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Nick Luttrell is our podcast producer, Adam Wolff as music producer, Abby Weiss is our digital editor and Anthony Alandt is our asst. sports digital editor.

Listen on Spotify:

Advertisement





Listen on Anchor:

Listen on Apple Podcasts: