Both Syracuse men’s and women’s teams finish top-10 in Coast-to-Coast Battle

The Syracuse men’s cross country team placed second out of 20 schools, while the women’s team placed seventh out of 22 schools at the Coast-to-Coast Battle in Beantown, hosted by Boston College.

Syracuse had three top-five finishers in races, led by senior Amanda Vestri (17:01), who crossed the line second in the women’s race.

Graduate students Joe Dragon and JP Trojan finished just three seconds apart at 24:09 and 24:12, respectively, to claim the third and fourth spots in the men’s race.

Nathan Henderson (24:24) was next to cross for the men in 12th place, followed by senior Aidan Tooker (24:42) in 13th, senior Brody Smith (24:52) in 14th, freshman Alex Comerford (24:58) in 26th and sophomore Noah Beveridge (25:02) in 30th. The team finished with 60 points, behind only Arkansas’ 39.

The SU women’s team totaled 166 points, just one point behind sixth-place Columbia, and the team only had one top-35 finisher. But the Orange had the second-fastest times for sixth and seventh place runners, which gained displace points for the team.

Nearly a minute after Vestri crossed, Sage Brooks finished at 17:57, claiming 36th place. The last five Syracuse scorers finished within 15 seconds of each other, starting with senior Annie Boos (18:04) in 41st, freshman Savannah Roark (18:05) in 43rd, junior Abigail Spiers (18:06) in 44th, sophomore Sophia Jacobs-Townsle (18:07) in 46th and junior Holly Bent (18:19) in 53rd.

The Orange will be back in action at the Penn State University National Open on Friday, Oct. 15.