Syracuse off to best start since 2011 after convincing win over Hartford

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our sports newsletter here.

Elena Karakasi set the ball to Abby Casiano who leapt up and spiked it over to the Hartford side of the net. Hartford was able to control the spike and sent it back over the net into the forearms of Riley Hoffman. Hoffman bumped it to Karakasi, and this time instead of setting Casiano, she faked out the Hartford front line and found a gap to send the ball to, earning the kill.

Karakasi totaled 22 assists in the sweep over Hartford (1-5) to help Syracuse (6-0) finish the weekend 3-0 without dropping a single set. The Orange beat Quinnipiac and Yale on Friday.

Syracuse went on a 10-0 run to start the game before Hartford’s Valerie Diede notched a kill. Abby Casiano recorded multiple kills and blocks early. Syracuse finished the first set 25-15 after a combined block from Izzy Plummer and Naomi Franco.

The Orange dominated the second set 25-12. Casiano was again active upfront and Karakasi assisted on multiple kills. Freshman Peyton O’Brien also notched three assists on three out of Syracuse’s final four kills before it won the set. The two SU setters were a main reason why Syracuse totaled eight more assists than Hartford.

Advertisement





In the third and final set, Syracuse was able to capitalize off of Hartford’s 13 attack errors and the front line totaled 11 blocks, getting three straight at one point late in the set. To end the game, Syracuse fittingly had two players, Casiano and Diana Akopova, jump up to block a Hartford kill attempt. Marina Markova finished with a team-leading 14 kills and Paulina Shemanova had nine.

Syracuse is now off to its best start since 2011 when it won 17 straight games to open the season.