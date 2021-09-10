SU relocating Skyhall ll residents to make room for COVID-19 isolation housing

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Subscribe to our newsletter here.

Syracuse University will relocate students living in Skyhall II to make room for COVID-19 isolation housing, according to an email sent to residents.

Vernetta Kinchen, the executive director of housing and lodging, notified Skyhall II residents on Thursday that new room assignments will be posted on Friday at noon and residents will be required to move out by 8 p.m. on Monday.

Residents can also choose to move out Saturday if moving to South Campus or Sunday if moving to Main Campus, but spots are limited over the weekend. All residents can move between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. on Monday.

On Friday, residents will receive boxes for their belongings. Staff will be on hand to assist with the relocation if residents require it, Kinchen said in the email.

Advertisement





Students’ meal plans will be unaltered, and students with parking passes will receive accommodations from the university’s Parking and Transportation Services, the email stated.

Residents should begin packing as soon as they receive their boxes, Kinchen said, and it is advised that students move their own belongings if they exceed $100 in worth.

Students should respond to the email and notify their residential staff regarding the day and time they’d prefer to move, Kinchen said in the email.