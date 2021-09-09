SU must aid people in Afghan crisis

The Taliban forces have overtaken Afghanistan after an expensive decades-long war. The American government spent years destroying al-Qaida forces and aiding in the transition to a democratic government.

The events that have taken place in the past month in Afghanistan have stirred up a lot of emotions among both veterans of the U.S. Military and civilians in Afghanistan. Syracuse University students should be doing more to aid those affected by the war — both in the Syracuse community and in Afghanistan — especially because of the role SU plays in aiding veterans in the area.

The desperation and fear citizens of Afghanistan must be feeling as they flee from the Taliban-governed country is heartbreaking. The women who have worked tirelessly for more rights have only been able to enjoy them for a short period of time, now fearing the ultimate revocation and collapse of those coveted values some Americans often take for granted.

A generation of Afghan children who were born shortly after the Taliban were driven out of the country who knew a life of more promising options, less fear and better leadership are now left to suffer as they watch the only life they’ve known get shaken up by decades of simmering animosity.

Syracuse emphasizes that it is “No. 1 for private institutions and No. 5 among all colleges and universities,” and with good reason. SU’s Reserve Officer Training Corps (R.O.T.C.) program is “the longest consecutively running program in the country.” Veteran- and military-connected enrollment has increased steadily over the years as a result of increased focus on promoting Syracuse as a military-friendly institution.

In 2020, SU opened the Daniel and Gayle D’Aniello building — a first of its kind, state-of-the-art facility dedicated to supporting veterans and military connected families — which is home to the National Veterans Resource Center.

The building is an incredible facility and very accessible, full of a vast amount of resources dedicated to supporting the armed forces and those connected to them. During these troubling times, the updated facility should be fully utilized by veterans in need of support.

After living in fear for many years then getting to enjoy the rule of a less stressful government, having that freedom taken away in such a short amount of time is something Americans may never understand. The least we can do is offer help to the people of Afghanistan who want to live in peace.

There are several organizations making efforts to help and support Afghan refugees, women and children. Easy ways to help include emailing to politicians, donating time and sending money.

Emails can be sent to our Syracuse representatives calling for the House of Representatives and Senate to take action to ensure vulnerable Afghans have pathways to safety.

Donations can be made to UNICEF, Women for Afghan Women, the International Refugee Assistance Project and the Afghan Journalists Safety Committee, which is working to protect journalists on the ground.

An additional way you can help is to listen to veterans’ stories. While they may be difficult to listen to, many veterans need an outlet to share their stories. They may have experienced things while serving that we cannot even begin to imagine. Thank a veteran. As a Navy veteran myself, married to a Navy veteran and former private security contractor for the U.S. Embassy in Kabul, this current event really hits close to home.

My personal connection is why I urge the SU campus community to support those affected by this 20-year war in Afghanistan. All of these suggestions may be small, but they certainly add up, and the world could use much more kindness and care right now.

Amanda Lalonde is a junior psychology major. Her column appears bi-weekly. She can be reached at [email protected].

