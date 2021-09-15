I write in reply to Eleanor Chapman’s opinion piece published in The Daily Orange’s Sept. 13 print edition.

I applaud Chapman’s reminder to students that they are “guests” visiting their host countries, and that studying abroad is a privilege, not a right. I particularly call attention to the writer’s admonition that students should have “respect for their host countries and the efforts they’ve taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.” I could not agree more.

I would note that Syracuse Abroad is supporting study in five international locations this fall: Strasbourg, France; Florence, Italy; Wroclaw, Poland; Madrid and London. In each case, faculty and staff, both in Syracuse and abroad, have worked tirelessly to support a safe experience that fully embraces local COVID-19 mitigation efforts and all regulations regarding entry into the host country. We expect to continue these efforts for both students currently studying abroad as well as for those planning to study in the spring of 2022.

Moreover, Syracuse Abroad supported successful study experiences in Florence in the spring of 2021 and in Florence, London and Madrid in the summer of 2021. There were very few documented cases of COVID-19 in either study abroad period. Lastly, I am aware of only one instance in which a student was not respectful of local rules, and this behavior was acknowledged, addressed and not repeated.

Whether abroad or local to Syracuse, we are all faced with the challenge of being thoughtful about and respectful of local COVID-19 mitigation efforts. International travel and cultural immersion have always required additional effort to expand one’s thinking, to see the world differently and to respect others.

Advertisement





I hope everyone will consider Chapman’s thoughtful piece and attend one of the many events highlighting study abroad opportunities this week. Hop into one of our more than 20 virtual events. (Click here for the scheduled events for Syracuse Abroad week, Sept 13-17.) I’d be most pleased to discuss specific health and safety efforts for any of our study abroad programs.

Seth A. Tucker

Director, Global Safety and Support

Syracuse University