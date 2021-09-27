Students should be patient as SU food services struggles with labor shortage

“Thank you for your patience. We are doing everything we can to serve you in a timely manner. We appreciate your kindness and understanding during this national labor shortage.”

These familiar words can be seen on signs throughout Syracuse University’s five dining halls. This mantra is not unique to SU, though. Similar phrases have been on display in storefronts in the city of Syracuse and around the world.

Since March 2020, the national labor shortage has taken a toll on many businesses after the U.S. first went into lockdown due to COVID-19. While it is easy to grow frustrated with slow service, delays and closures, SU students must be patient with businesses at SU and in the greater Syracuse area.

Marshall Street, for example, is no exception in the recent battle with staff shortages. Businesses are in the midst of an ongoing struggle to maintain a sufficient amount of staffers and keep operations flowing smoothly.

Ken Zhou, a recent SU graduate and a current employee at the Chimac Chicken House spoke to the labor shortage his restaurant has been experiencing. Students coming back to campus and looking for work has been a good thing for many businesses close to campus like Chimac Chicken House.

“Since COVID happened, we’ve been short staffed.,” he said. “Now, it seems like more students are looking for jobs, so it’s gotten a decent amount better.”

Sophia Lucina, a freshman at SU, said she recognizes how important Marshall Street is to students at SU.

“Being able to go to the same restaurants with friends or to study is one way I’ve found my place within the Syracuse community,” she said.

Additionally, Salt City Coffee, a contemporary coffee shop located on University Avenue is just around the corner from Marshall Street, has also been dealing with these issues over the past year. Kelcey Foster, the location manager, expressed her gratitude for all of the employees at Salt City Coffee.

“I am very thankful for all of our hard working employees that we currently have and are excited to bring on more staff as we grow as a company,” she said.

Although some of Marshall Street’s small businesses seem to be recovering from the economic downturn, other restaurants on Marshall Street like Chipotle and Sweet Basil are still struggling to deal with the lack of employees. On the entranceway to Chipotle, a sign informs passersby that the restaurant will be closing early at 8 p.m.at least until Oct. 4.

At SU the ramifications of the labor shortage are prominent as well. Susan Bracy, the residential dining director, said that SU’s dining halls have been greatly affected by the labor shortage.

“Food Services is operating with fewer staff members than in previous years,” she said. “Although we continue to work diligently to hire more team members, we have adjusted some of our operations and hours to make sure we are staffed appropriately to support our customers.”

Bracy also said that Food Services never stops hiring students. Students should consider applying not only to help SU Food Services, but to help out their fellow students have fluid dining experience.

The student body at SU has always been one to come together and rally throughout the tougher points in history. This past year is no exception. Through it all — a pandemic, a nationwide shutdown and uncertainty of the future — many of us are all here right now, together. Students must remain patient with the businesses that are still dealing with labor shortages and other pandemic-caused problems as they continue to recover.

Julia Kahen is a freshmen news, magazine, and digital journalism and political science dual major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].