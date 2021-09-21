SJ Quigley named ACC Defensive Player of the Week

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse’s SJ Quigley was named the All-Atlantic Coast Conference Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday. This is the first time the midfielder has earned the honor in her SU career.

Quigley’s defensive performance against the then-No. 3 Boston College spurred the Orange to a victory in their conference opener. Quigley helped Syracuse’s defensive unit hold the Eagles to their lowest number of shots of the season by leading the middle alongside fellow senior Laura Graziosi.

SU’s midfield pressing, led by Quigley, allowed SU to consistently win the ball back after losing possession, which set up longer offensive possessions and the prevention of counterattacks. Boston College didn’t register a shot or earn a penalty corner for the entirety of the first quarter and didn’t create any significant attacking chances until late in the third quarter.

The Syracuse win ended BC’s undefeated 6-0 start to the 2021 season and secured a second straight win against a top-12 opponent.

Quigley has started all six games for the Orange this season, scoring one goal and dishing out three assists. She is the third Syracuse player in the first four weeks of the season to receive ACC Player of the Week honors. The Pennsylvania native follows Pleun Lammers (Aug. 31) and Quirine Comans (Sept. 14), who both earned Offensive Player of the Week recognition.