Sean Tucker lifts Syracuse to crushing 62-24 win over UAlbany

Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader took the field midway through the second quarter, his second stint at quarterback during the game. As Shrader went up to the line to call out something he saw in the defense on second down, Airon Servais, who was at center for the first time for Syracuse, catapulted the ball through his legs.

Shrader, not expecting the snap, ran for the ball, picking it up 24 yards behind the line of scrimmage. On third-and-29, the Orange elected to send a screen to Sean Tucker, just to get some yardage before sending punter James Williams out the field.

But Tucker had already recorded 128 yards in the game, including a 56-yard run where he went untouched through every level of UAlbany’s defense. With an array of blockers, Tucker collected Shrader’s pass at Syracuse’s own 36-yard line. The Great Danes couldn’t lay a hand on him again, and the Orange’s offensive linemen couldn’t even keep up.

Tucker waltzed into the end zone, adding 76 more yards to his 253-yard performance.

Tucker beat his touchdown total from all of last year against UAlbany (1-3, 0-0 America East), scoring five times in Syracuse’s (2-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) 62-17 win. After a 10-point loss to Rutgers last weekend, when Tucker had 54 yards, the Orange dominated against UAlbany, keeping their perfect record against FCS teams. SU’s $350,000 dollar bill to face the Great Danes paid off, as it beat its record from last season, tied for the most points in a game since 2018. The fourth time since 2000 that the Orange have scored more than 60 points.

Like last week, head coach Dino Babers said he planned on putting in both quarterbacks against the Great Danes. He wants to put the QB competition to rest before conference play starts, still wanting to evaluate Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader after he played just one quarter in SU’s last game.

“I want to play the guy that’s clearly the best to me, I’ve been in a situation where I cannot define who is clearly the best, but it’s also a time to make a decision,” Babers said on ESPN Radio Syracuse. “So we’ll play this game and we’ll make some decisions and we’ll move on with the season.”

But while this game was supposed to decide the starting duties at quarterback for Syracuse, both quarterbacks didn’t have to make many plays as Tucker and SU’s receivers kept gaining open space against UAlbany’s defense. Tommy DeVito started the game and Tucker was stuffed on third down, making it a fourth-and-3.

Last week Babers made a controversial call taking off the offense on a fourth down in the latter half of the fourth quarter. He said he trusted in his defense to get a three-and-out, which never happened.

After sending out the special teams unit, boos rang throughout the stadium, the fans once again not agreeing with Babers’ coaching call. He called a timeout, however, and sent the offense back out. With no running-back in the back field, DeVito dropped back to sell the pass, but he quickly sprinted forward to inside the 10-yard line.

On the ensuing play, the Orange ran an outside zone run to Tucker, who took the ball and started to run down the right side of the field. But Tucker cut up inside early, finding an empty space to waltz into the end zone for the first score of the game.

Against Rutgers last weekend, Tucker struggled to get going on outside zone runs as the Scarlet Knights defense centered their game plan around stopping him. The Orange ran read options for most of the game, forcing DeVito to make most of the rushing plays.

“We had to get into some of our read game and they were taking away Sean, so some quarterbacks and stuff and other people were getting opportunities to make plays,” Babers said earlier this week.

With Tucker not open, DeVito tried to rush on second down, streaking down the right sideline. DeVito. He ran for five yards, but he was sandwiched between two defenders as he hit the Carrier Dome turf. Shrader immediately took the field as an injury timeout was called, DeVito eventually getting himself up back onto the sideline.

The transfer didn’t have to do much, however, as Tucker got the ball again on an outside zone play. He mimicked his earlier touchdown run, cutting up early into an opening. But he was 56 yards away from the end zone instead of eight, zooming past every level of the Great Danes’ defense untouched.

Shrader’s first stint was short-lived, and DeVito was back in, throwing at Trebor Pena. The ball deflected off Pena’s palms into the hands of UAlbany’s Christian Lewis who took it back into the end zone for a pick-six.

Babers still kept DeVito in on the next drive, sending a handoff to Tucker on first down, who wasn’t able to get a substantial gain. On second down, Syracuse stacked its receivers on top of each other, forcing the Great Danes’ to press the one receiver at the line of scrimmage. Damion Alford beat the cornerback on him and DeVito aired it out 30 yards downfield. Like Tucker, Alford ran 76 yards past all of UAlbany’s defense, giving SU a 21-10 lead.

Babers made a shuffle at quarterback again, putting Shrader back out on the field. Still, Shrader was bailed out by Tucker on a screen pass, one play after Shrader fumbled a snap. 72 yards into the end zone. Stefon Thompson stripped UAlbany Jeff Undercuffler on the next play and Tucker again walked into the end zone on the ensuing play. He had four touchdowns in less than 30 minutes of play.

Tucker stayed on the sidelines for the rest of the first half, allowing Abdul Adams to take over running-back duties. Shrader used his feet to score to the end the second quarter, and in the second half he went back on the field for the Orange.

Right behind Shrader was Tucker, who watched Shrader scramble for one yard to get to the 26-yard line. On the ensuing play, Shrader stuffed the ball onto Tucker, guiding him to the left side of the field.

Tucker bounced out towards the left sideline, before cutting up vertically past the line of scrimmage. Bodies of UAlbany defenders started to leap at Tucker, but he avoided them all, walking into the end zone for the fifth time. He took his helmet off, placing it on the bench next to the Gatorade, pacing around the sidelines instead of between the white lines.