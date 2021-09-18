Polina Shemanova sparks Syracuse’s 3-1 win over Jackson State

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse (10-1, 0-0 Atlantic Coast) defeated Jackson State 3-1 in the second game of the Hail State Invitational in Starkville, Mississippi. The victory comes after an impressive win over the host Mississippi State 3-1 on Sept. 17. After dropping the first set, the Orange shut out the Tigers for the remainder of the match.

Syracuse took a narrow 9-8 lead in the first set. But Jackson State then went on a 10-3 run to make it 18-12. Head coach Leonid Yelin didn’t start star outside hitter Polina Shemanova but subbed her in as Jackson State pulled away. The Orange put down seven kills in twelve plays to get within one point at 21-20, but a 4-0 run by Jackson State closed out the first set 25-20.

In the second set, the Orange jumped out to a lead quickly in the second set after Marina Markova, Shemanova, Abby Casiano and Naomi Franco combined for 10 kills to make the game 14-9. However, four errors by the Orange and four kills by the Tigers put Jackson State in striking range — 18-17. Shemanova sparked Syracuse’s comeback with three kills set up by Elena Karakasi. Karakasi fed Naomi Franco for a powerful spike to close out the second set 25-21.

Shemanova catalyzed the third set with a kill and two service aces to make it 4-1. She then recorded three straight kills to lift Syracuse’s 9-4 score to 12-4. The set ended 25-12 after a joint block by Karakasi and Abby Casiano. In the third set, Shemanova had five kills, five digs and three service aces.

The fourth and final set was similar to the first and second with the Tigers keeping the score tight throughout the match. But the Tigers made several errors at the beginning of the set.

After seven errors and a poor set by Jackson State, the Orange maintained a 10-6 lead. Then, 16 of the next 17 plays resulted in kills, with Syracuse and Jackson State going back and forth. The game closed out with two kills from Shemanova and three Jackson State errors. The Orange won the match on a Tiger service error to take the last set 25-19.

Markova led Syracuse in kills for the second game in a row while fellow outside hitter Shemanova also notched 15 kills and led the team in digs and service aces. Karakasi recorded 46 assists and outside hitter, Yuliia Yastrub secured seven assists along with 17 digs.

Syracuse’s latest win cements its record to 10-1 on the season. The Orange will conclude the Hail State Invitational with a game against South Alabama on Sunday.