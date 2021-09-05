Outdoor activities and eateries to enjoy on Labor Day

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Labor Day is the last campus-wide day off that Syracuse University students have during the fall semester until Thanksgiving break. Although autumn provides beautiful foliage that covers the campus in leaves of red, yellow and orange, SU students should take advantage of the beautiful landscapes and dining experiences that the last days of summer in Syracuse has to offer. The Daily Orange compiled a list of outdoor activities and restaurants SU students can visit today.

Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards — LaFayette

The weather may not be ideal for flannels just yet, but it’s not too early to go apple picking with your friends. There are many apple orchards to choose from in the central New York region, but Beak and Skiff is a reliable choice because it offers an up-to-date chart of what’s available and in stock. The LaFayette orchard — about a 25-minute car ride from campus — opens for “pick-your-own” apples at 10 a.m., and the last wagon runs to the field at 5 p.m. For groups looking to try other goodies served at Beak and Skiff’s tasting room, bakery and cafe, doors open at 10 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.

Chittenango Falls State Park — Cazenovia

Outfitted with five different trails to follow — each under one mile — and a 167-foot waterfall, Chittenango Falls State Park is a hidden gem of the greater Syracuse area. With plenty of accessible streams above the waterfall to take a dip in and lots of tree coverage, the state park is a great place for cooling down. Located just off Route 13, it also has a picnic area with space to toss a football or pass a soccer ball. For students looking for calmer waters, Cazenovia Lake is a short ride farther south on Route 13. The nearly four-mile long lake is ideal for fishing, swimming and boating.

Green Lakes State Park — Fayetteville

Green Lakes State Park is a great place to take advantage of the cool fall breeze by taking a mild hike. The Green Lake to Round Lake trail is about a three-mile loop that takes you around both glacial lakes at the park. This trail is almost completely flat and offers many beautiful photo opportunities and occasional benches if you find yourself needing a break.

The Retreat — Liverpool

If you’re looking to eat outside — Labor Day’s evening forecast calls for a sunny sky — but don’t want to encounter the long wait times of busy downtown Syracuse, consider making the roughly 10-minute trip out to The Retreat in Liverpool. Open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., The Retreat serves American classics like burgers, steak sandwiches and seafood out of a lodge-like building.

Cayuga Waterfront Trail — Ithaca

On the south shore of Cayuga Lake in Ithaca, the Waterfront Trail is almost entirely paved and a great destination for an afternoon walk, run or bike. It stretches eight miles, starting on the east end in Stewart Park and ending on the west end at Cass Park.

Along the way are Ithaca Bike Rental, Newman Municipal Golf Course, Ithaca Farmers Market — open on weekends through the fall, for those who want to wait — Hangar Theatre and Ithaca Dog Park. Food options include Ithaca Bakery, Purity Ice Cream and the Boatyard Grill, all just blocks away at different points on the trail. And if you’re still up for more exercise, the Cayuga Waterfront Trail connects to the Black Diamond Trail, which extends over eight miles to Taughannock Falls State Park in Trumansburg.