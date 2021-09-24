Meet the alumni who recently joined The Daily Orange Board of Directors

Get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

The Daily Orange Board of Directors helps to guide the nonprofit student news organization through financial and strategic decisions to ensure its success and longevity.

In September, the board added three new alumni members — Scott Bisang, Katie McInerney and Karen Testa Wong — who are lending their time and expertise to the newspaper they worked for as Syracuse University students. Get to know the new members, who shared memories of their time at The D.O. and what they hope to accomplish on the board.

Scott Bisang (’07)

Bisang works at a strategic financial corporate communications firm and lives in Fairfield, Conn., with his wife, Tempest — a fellow SU alum — and their two children, Lily and Ben. Bisang was a D.O. sportswriter, covering field hockey, women’s basketball, men’s basketball, football and men’s lacrosse.

What is your favorite memory of working at The D.O.?

The nine-plus hour road trip to South Bend to cover the Syracuse-Notre Dame game in 2005. It was a long season — Syracuse finished 1-10 during Greg Robinson’s first season (years later, their only win got vacated). But the trip to South Bend was great (minus almost getting hit by an orange on the field after the game).

Why did you decide to join the board of directors?

Producing high-quality journalists is more essential than ever, and The D.O. helps to develop some of the best writers in the country. The D.O. is the best student newspaper in the country and the experience it gives students goes far beyond what can be taught in a classroom.

What do you hope to accomplish as a board member?

It’s essential that the newspaper is well run and well-funded so students can focus on the editorial operations of the paper. I’m hoping that we can help with some of the bigger picture items, including strategic and financial planning, so the newspaper is best positioned for the future.

What do you wish fellow alumni knew about The D.O. in 2021?

Not surprisingly, the print advertising market for college newspapers isn’t great. Developing and sustaining non-advertising related revenue sources is a must, and a part of that means calling on you for your support in any way you can help.

Katie McInerney (’12)

McInerney is an assistant sports editor at The Boston Globe, where she’s responsible for managing digital strategy. McInerney lives in Boston with her partner and fellow D.O. board member Mark Cooper (‘13). During her time at The D.O., McInerney served as presentation director and editor-in-chief.

What is your favorite memory of working at The D.O.?

Is it wrong to say the parties? The parties were good. I have fond memories of long nights spent laughing with Kathleen Ronayne and Becca McGovern, blasting the same songs on repeat as we put the paper to bed each night. I remember the exhilaration of causing a ruckus with our reporting — there was one moment when we were yelled at by then-Chancellor Nancy Cantor in her office, and I remember thinking, “Well, now we know the chancellor reads The D.O. every day.” There is something so powerful in knowing at a young age that you can do work that matters, and it’s guided me on my journey through the industry.

Why did you decide to join the board of directors?

I’ve been volunteering with The DO since shortly after graduating, but never felt it was the right moment for me — until now. The momentum The D.O. has when it comes to important change is strong, and I wanted to be a part of shaping its future and giving students as many opportunities as possible to succeed.

What do you hope to accomplish as a board member?

Two things stand out:

Create a sustainable pipeline for fundraising: The D.O.’s efforts have grown substantially in the last two years, all on the backs of volunteers. I look forward to modernizing the operation and building it into the everyday work of The D.O.’s professional team.

Returning staff salaries to a rate comparable to a decade ago: Did you know students get paid less now, in 2021, than they did in 2011 when I was EIC? It’s chilling to consider how many talented students don’t work at The D.O. today because the pay is so low. We can fix this. Paying students more will make the staff stronger and more diverse.

What do you wish fellow alumni knew about The D.O. in 2021?

So many things …

I want alumni to know how different the job is now. I thought we had it tough, but it doesn’t compare. The news cycle is 24/7 and the pressure to be fast — and accurate — is immense. This job is hard.

And these students are smart. They’re more kind and inclusive, and they’re navigating really big issues with grace.

I wish alumni realized how little students make at The D.O. I joined the paper because it paid. I credit my experience there for so many of the things I treasure most in my life — my friends, my passion, my career. I wouldn’t have those if it weren’t for The D.O. making it easier for me to afford to attend Syracuse. If your story is at all similar to mine, please know The D.O. needs your help. These students are worth it.

I want alumni to realize you can make a difference at The D.O. in small ways. The board is stronger than I’ve ever seen it, and we want your expertise. If you’ve approached in the past and found it hard to get involved, know that things are changing.

Karen Testa Wong (’92)

Testa is a strategic communications consultant for Mercury Public Affairs, which she joined in 2019 after 16 years with The Associated Press working as a reporter, editor and regional manager. Testa resides in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania with husband Peter and has two children, Amber and Zack. Testa started out at The D.O. as a sportswriter and eventually became copy editor.

What is your favorite memory of working at The D.O.?

What I loved most were the news meetings when we all crammed into one room and talked about ideas and the next day’s paper. There isn’t one alone that stands out in my mind, but I just loved the energy, the wit, the tenacity, the competition, the real-life journalism that was part of those meetings.

Why did you decide to join the board of directors?

I owe so much of my start to The D.O. I’ve been able to experience amazing things, people and places because of the foundation I got there decades ago — but with young children and a busy career I didn’t have a lot of time to give back. I’m starting to find a little more time now and I really wanted to help give back some of what I’ve learned and connections I’ve made to help The D.O. remain vibrant.

What do you hope to accomplish as a board member?

I’m hoping we can build even stronger connections to our alumni — not just those who worked at The D.O. but all who were regular readers, even — and to help strengthen the diversity of our initiatives and supporters.

What do you wish fellow alumni knew about The D.O. in 2021?

The D.O. remains the best way to stay connected to the university community and there are opportunities for alumni to be not just financial donors, but to contribute time, ideas, mentoring and other help to keep The D.O. the nation’s top independent collegiate newspaper.