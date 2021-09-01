Mayor Walsh joins over 60 mayors in commitment to promote racial equity

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh, along with more than 60 mayors nationwide, signed the United States Conference of Mayors “Mayors’ Compact on Racial Equity” on Tuesday. The compact expects mayors to promote racial equity in their cities and work towards minimizing institutional racism and systemic inequalities.

The compact acknowledges the disadvantages many communities of color have faced and how the solutions previously put in place by local governments continue to fall short, and it says that communities of color continue to receive fewer resources and that racial disparities prevail in many cities.

The compact states that racial disparities affect daily aspects of a person of color’s life and describes systematic racism as a “serious public health crisis.”

This plan follows two previous plans — one was put in place following the 50th anniversary of the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, and the other was enacted after the 2017 attack in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Mayor Walsh is one of three upstate New York mayors to sign the compact. He is accompanied by Mayor Kathy Sheehan of Albany and Mayor Gary McCarthy of Schenectady.

Walsh said in a press release he wants to fulfill the vision he set forth for Syracuse when he took over as mayor. He said he envisioned Syracuse as a city that welcomed diversity and worked towards building opportunities for all.

“Signing this compact is an acknowledgement that, while we’ve made progress, there is still so much work to be done,” Walsh said in the release. “Being mayor has strengthened my determination to ensure that all Syracuse residents, especially those who have been discriminated against and marginalized, are supported by their city government.”