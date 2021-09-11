The legacy of the 1st Syracuse women’s soccer team, 25 years later

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Syracuse women’s soccer, a product of Title IX, played its first matchup 25 years ago against the University of Buffalo, a year and a half after then-coach April Kater started building the roster from scratch.

The team finished with a 10-6-1 record overall in the 1996 season. In this episode of the Daily Orange Sportscast, Senior Staff Writer Chris Scarglato discusses how the team’s inaugural season came together, where the players are now and the legacy the first team members left behind.

Our host is Arabdho Majumder, Moriah Humiston is our podcast editor, Adam Wolff is our music producer, Nick Luttrell is our podcast producer and Abby Weiss is our digital editor.

