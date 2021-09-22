Syverud addresses protests, worries about COVID-19 at University Senate meeting

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox.

Chancellor Kent Syverud discussed recent protests on Syracuse University’s campus in the first University Senate meeting of the fall 2021 semester on Wednesday.

On Tuesday evening, students protested at multiple Interfraternity Council chapters on campus following recent sexual assault allegations. The protest began at the Pi Chapter House of Psi Upsilon, but the demonstrators soon moved to other fraternity houses, including Phi Kappa Theta.

During the protest, demonstrators called for SU and the IFC to take action by protecting survivors of sexual assault and holding assaulters accountable. Demonstrators put specific emphasis on Title IX and what the protestors said was the university’s failure to address sexual assault issues on campus.

Syverud said that SU cannot comment on active investigations involving a student because of privacy laws but put faith in the university’s “robust processes.”

“We have to follow the law in this area, but we also have to work every day harder to offer compassion and care and support for those impacted by sexual violence, and all of your help with that is very much appreciated,” Syverud said.

Syverud said the university has been involved in Title IX debates on campus and nationally. SU takes steps every year to improve the situation regarding sexual violence, he said.

Syverud also said that the processes to investigate incidents of sexual assault require a report in order to begin. He said students should visit SU’s Sexual and Relationship Violence website for support.

“It often seems like it takes a loud voice or a loud protest to get people to take it seriously,” Syverud said. “I just hope people realize that, often, a lot of people have been working very hard behind the scenes all along.”



Syverud also discussed the COVID-19 situation on campus.

“I am acutely aware that the COVID situation continues to be stressful for all sorts of people in our community, in our campus,” Syverud said. “I speak with leaders at peer institutions often, everyday really, for the last 18 months, including today. I can tell you that we are doing very well by comparison to almost all our peers.”



As of

Wednesday

, SU had 91 active cases on its COVID-19 dashboard, with 11 new student cases reported since Tuesday.

SU has been sending students who have tested positive to isolate at Onondaga Community College. Sarah Scalese, the senior associate vice president for university communications, said 16 students have been sent this semester as of Wednesday. As of Wednesday night, no campus-wide email has been sent informing the campus community about the OCC isolation housing.

Syverud also praised the faculty and staff of SU for the 2020 commencement ceremony on Sunday, which he said over half the 2020 graduating undergraduate students attended. New York Gov. Kathy Hochul spoke at the ceremony.

Additionally, SU’s Board of Trustees has approved $50 million over the next 10 years to go to the diversification of the faculty, said John Liu, the university’s interim vice chancellor and provost. The money will go, in part, towards the university’s Cluster Hire Initiative, he added.

Liu said that the university hired 99 faculty members in 2021, 32 of whom are part of underrepresented communities. Additionally, 94 faculty openings have been approved for the 2023 fiscal year.

Syverud also said that SU’s enrollment has increased by 400 students since last year, and he said he hopes it will soon revert to its peak, which was in the fall of 2019.