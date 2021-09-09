Gov. Kathy Hochul may inspire women at SU

After an investigation found that previous governor Andrew Cuomo had harassed 11 women and worked to retaliate against one of his accusers, mounting pressure from his own Democratic Party forced his resignation.

From his toxic workplace environment, to his efforts in downplaying the reported number of nursing home residents who died from COVID-19, Cuomo was never fit to run the state of New York. As the lieutenant governor of New York, it was Kathy Hochul’s responsibility to step in and take his role.

On August 24, Hochul was sworn in as the governor of New York. By becoming the first female governor of New York as an alumna of Syracuse University, Hochul shows SU students that they can reach the top of their respective industry.

Gov. Hochul is a refreshing new leader, and her success in office would be extremely meaningful for many women across New York and members of the SU community. Hochul’s time in office may also surmount to more than just a moral victory for the greater Syracuse community. It could lead to significant change in Onondaga County, as the governor has spent significant time in the area, and is likely aware of the issues it faces.

This is already a promising year for women in politics with Kamala Harris being elected as vice president of the United States. Harris’ victory for all women is now showing up in many levels of politics. Hochul is now one of nine female governors ruling in the United States, equaling a record set in 2004.

Advertisement





Hochuls’ position as governor has led to more opportunities for women to join her administration. She has already committed to having two female senior members in her staff. One of the women Hochul selected is Karen Persichilli Keogh. She is only the second woman to hold the position of secretary to a NYS governor, succeeding Melissa DeRosa. Keogh has worked on many well known campaigns, working for Hillary Clinton, Kirsten Gillibrand and Michael Bloomberg. Residents are hopeful that Keogh’s political experience in New York City will help Hochul build some bridges to NYC politicians, ties that Cuomo severed.

Hochul has the opportunity to put SU’s Maxwell School of Citizenship and Public Affairs on the map. She has already inspired women here on campus. Personally, realizing that Hochul is the first female New York state governor ever was an extremely powerful moment for me.

I am currently double majoring in policy studies and information technology, and seeing a female governor has inspired me to set my goals higher. It makes me think that I could break the glass ceiling too. It may sound silly, but Hochul’s success makes me think anything is possible. Maybe I could be a high-ranking politician one day, who knows.

Hochul being the new governor can inspire all women at SU, even if they are not interested in politics or government. A woman being in charge of New York means that policies will be created with women in mind. Hochul will create policies knowing the struggles women face.

Melanie Wilder is a sophomore policy studies and information management double major. Her column appears biweekly. She can be reached at [email protected].



